When you imagine your favorite plant-based chefs preparing their Thanksgiving celebrations, visions of amazing gourmet feasts come to mind. So we went out and asked some of our favorite chefs to share their kitchen secrets to creating a picturesque spread, filled with crispy pan-seared Brussels sprouts, herbed turkeyless roasts, slow roasted beets and parsnips, mashed potatoes melting with dairy-free butter, sizzling caramel-colored pecan pies, and enough food to keep your whole family full for an entire week of leftovers. We wanted to experience for ourselves, the incredible smells of dishes cooking wafting through their kitchens.

With the help of these chefs' recipes, shared exclusively here, your Thanksgiving can look exactly like a professional's dinner table: These recipes are from some of the best, award-winning plant-based or vegan chefs for delicious, mouth-watering, restaurant-quality meals, sides, and desserts. So without further ado, hit the grocery stores and grab your apron because you can eat the same dishes as these plant-based powerhouses:

Empire-builder and vegan icon Matthew Kenney

Bettina's Kitchen Academy founder Bettina Campolucci

LA's Crossroads Kitchen founder Tal Ronnen

Popular plant-based chef and author Ellen Charlotte Marie

The popular Latinx TV host Chef Eddie Garza

Founder of By Chloe who is still innovating and creating, Chloe Coscarelli

1. Matthew Kenney, celebrity chef, and James Beard Award winner

When we think of Matthew Kenney's Thanksgiving feast, we envision pristine presentations of clean plant-based indulgences, just like the set-up of his world-famous plant-based restaurants. If you've eaten at Los Angeles' Plant + Food and Wine, or New York City's Bar Verde or Double Zero, you know exactly what we're talking about. Matthew Kenney is the Bergdorf Goodman of Vegan Food, so we expected nothing less when we asked, "What is your favorite plant-based Thanksgiving recipe?" Without hesitation, he sent his magnificent dish, Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf. If there's one dish at Thanksgiving your guests won't forget, here it is. Master the creations of an award-winning chef in your own kitchen, and capture your families' Kodak reactions.

Pumpkins Roasted in Almond Oil and Makrut Lime Leaf Serves 4-6 Ingredients Squash 1 large kabocha squash

1 small cheese pumpkin

12 makrut lime leaves

24 sprigs lemon thyme

2 cups cold-pressed almond oil

1 tablespoon of sea salt Roasted Grapes 2 cups red grapes

2 tablespoons cold-pressed almond oil

1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt

12 sprigs lemon thyme Pepitas 1 cup pumpkin seeds, roasted

1 tablespoons pumpkin seed oil

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt Assembly 1⁄2 cup raw almond Instructions Squash Preheat the oven to 425°F. Cut squash and pumpkin in half and remove the seeds. In a large Dutch oven, place half the lime leaves and half the thyme on the bottom, then place squash and pumpkin, cut-side up, and top with almond oil. Sprinkle with salt and top with the rest of the lime leaves and thyme. Cover and roast for 35 minutes. Remove lid and let roast for 10 more minutes. Roasted Grapes Preheat the oven to 375°F. Toss grapes in almond oil and sprinkle with salt. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and top with thyme. Roast for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. Pepitas Toss all ingredients and set aside. Assembly Remove squash and pumpkin from oil and place on paper towels to absorb excess oil. Break into irregular-shaped pieces and scatter on a large round plate. Place roasted grapes around pieces of squash and pumpkin and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds. Using a Microplane, shave almonds over the whole plate.

2. Bettina Campolucci Bordi, celebrity chef and founder of Bettina's Kitchen Academy

Unconventional Thanksgiving recipes are where it's at because after all, a plant-based feast isn't all that traditional in the first place. Bettina Campolucci Bordi, of the famous Bettina's Kitchen, is Danish and only celebrates the holiday when she's with her American friends.

Bettina’s favorite Thanksgiving recipe is as unlikely as it is delicious:

A Swedish-in

spired meatless meal you need to add to your turkey-free lineup: Plant-based "meatballs", carrot mash, gravy, and pickled vegetables. As we wrapped up our drool-worthy conversation about Scandinavian food, she shared a message to pass along to The Beet readers: "Although I'm not celebrating Thanksgiving this year, I will use the day as an opportunity to give thanks and highlight everything that we appreciate and are grateful for ♥️."

Swedish Nonmeatballz, Carrot mash, Gravy, and nan’s Quick Pickle Serves 4 Ingredients For the Meatballs 75g of brown rice

2 1/2 tbsp of olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 sprig of thyme

6 tbsp of tamari, or more if you’d prefer saltier meatballs

1 tbsp of Dijon mustard

240g of black beans, from a tin or a jar (good-quality shop-bought), drained

60g of oat bran, (check these are gluten-free if necessary)

3 1/2 tbsp of grapeseed oil, or olive oil For the Pickle 1 cucumber

125ml of cider vinegar

3 tbsp of maple syrup

1 pinch of salt

1 tbsp of chopped dill Carrot Mash 6 large carrots, peeled

125ml of coconut milk

salt, preferably pink Himalayan

Black pepper Gravy Olive oil, for frying

1 shallot, diced

2 tbsp of tamari

1 tbsp of cornflour, Bettina uses Maizena

1 tsp coconut sugar

375ml of coconut milk To Serve Seasonal greens

Lingonberries, optional Instructions Start by cooking the rice following the packet instructions. In a medium pan, heat the olive oil and add the onion, thyme, 3 tablespoons of tamari soy, and mustard. Cook for 5 minutes until the onion is nice and tender. Once cooked, take off the heat and set aside. In a food processor, add the onion mix along with black beans and pulse. Don’t overmix but blend until you have a sticky consistency. Empty into a bowl and add the oat bran, cooked rice, and remaining 3 tablespoons of tamari and give it a good mix. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper and with a small or big ice cream scoop, scoop out balls of the mixture and gently roll until you have a round shape. Place them on the paper and store them in the fridge until you are ready to cook them.

To make the pickle, slice the cucumber thinly on a mandolin or use a cheese slicer. Add the slices to a bowl, followed by the rest of the ingredients. Give it a good mix and set aside. Next, make the carrot mash. In a large pan, boil the carrots until soft, then drain. Add to the blender with the coconut milk and blitz until you get the most beautiful orange mash. Add salt and pepper to taste. For the gravy, heat the olive oil and fry the shallots until nice and soft, about 5 minutes. Add the tamari, cornflour, and sugar. Take off the heat and slowly add the coconut milk, a little at a time, to create a roux, whisking to avoid lumps. Put the pan back on the heat and let it simmer for 5 minutes until you have a lovely shiny gravy, then set aside.

3. Ellen Charlotte Marie, popular vegan chef, and author of a plant-based cookbook.

Pumpkins are for craving, stuffing, baking, and indulging. In this Thanksgiving-inspired recipe by talented plant-based chef and author Ellen Charlotte Marie, each bite will taste better than the next as bursting flavors of fresh, crisp, vegetables hit your tongue. Just like Bettina, Ellen is Dutch and will not be celebrating Thanksgiving but shared her best autumnal recipe that pairs perfectly with the holiday. If you're looking for healthier options, as a strong immune system is everyone's number one priority right now, this recipe is light, clean, low in calories, and simply delicious.

Festively Stuffed Pumpkin Serves 4 Ingredients 1 medium-sized butternut squash

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

A few rosemary twigs

1 red onion, in rings

1 garlic clove

½ lb. mixed mushrooms

4 endives, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon turmeric

Cooked quinoa for 4

2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

2 firm pears, cut

1 tablespoon coconut oil Instructions Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Cut the pumpkin in half, remove the seeds, and place skin down in an oven dish. Top with olive oil and salt and pepper. Put the rosemary twigs on top. Bake for

40 to 50 minutes. Sauté the onion and the garlic in some olive oil. After a few minutes, add the mushrooms and endives. Keep stirring and season with salt, pepper, and turmeric. After stir-frying for several minutes, remove from the heat and mix in the quinoa.

Fill the pumpkin halves with the quinoa mix and bake for 5 minutes more. In the meantime, fry the pears in a bit of coconut oil till golden brown. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and the fried pear.

4. Tal Ronnen, Executive chef at Los Angeles' beloved restaurant: Crossroads Kitchen

As a full-time foodie, I couldn't resist but to check up on the chefs at one of my favorite Los Angels restaurants, Crossroads Kitchen. Tal Ronnen who is the executive chef at the celebrity-go-to restaurant knew immediately what he was cooking up for Thanksgiving and replied, "These are really yummy,' sending over an exclusive Crossroads Kitchen cookbook recipe, Roasted Baby Parsnips with Sherry Maple Glaze and Chanterelles (say that five times fast). These thickly cut vegetables are coated in a sweet, sinful glaze and are this year's side dish that is sure to get devoured in less than five minutes, so triple the recipe!

Chef's Note: "Baby parsnips are so tender that you don’t even need to peel them. (And if you did, there wouldn’t be many vegetables left!) Parsnips have a sharp flavor reminiscent of parsley’s and become incredibly sweet when roasted. Here they are drizzled with a glaze of maple syrup, a pinch of red pepper flakes for heat, and a splash of vinegar. Chanterelle mushrooms don’t come cheap, but they add a woodsy flavor to this winter dish."

Crossroads Cook Book Roasted Parsnips Serves 4 Ingredients 24 baby parsnips, trimmed, or 8 regular parsnips, root ends trimmed and peeled

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons Earth Balance butter stick

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 pound chanterelles, wiped clean, quartered if large

Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Flaked sea salt, such as Maldon Instructions To prepare the parsnips: Preheat the oven to 400°F. If using larger parsnips, peel and quarter them lengthwise so the pieces will be uniform in size and cook more evenly. Put the parsnips in a large mixing bowl, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, season with kosher salt and black pepper, and toss to coat evenly. Spread the parsnips out in a single layer on a large baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes, shaking the pan from time to time, until tender and slightly charred. Set aside. (The roasted parsnips can be prepared a couple of hours in advance, covered, and held at room temperature. Reheat before serving.) Meanwhile, prepare the glaze: Combine the maple syrup, vinegar, and red pepper flakes in a small saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, swirling the pan around occasionally, until the mixture is reduced and syrupy about 10 minutes. Cover and hold warm. To prepare the mushrooms: Put a large sauté pan over medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the butter substitute. When the butter substitute has melted, add the shallot and sauté until soft but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the garlic, tossing to combine. Add the mushrooms and sauté, stirring frequently, until they lose their moisture, soften, and begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. To serve: Crisscross the parsnips on a platter, overlapping them just slightly. Drizzle with the maple glaze and top with the mushrooms. Scatter chopped parsley on top and season with flaked sea salt.

5. Chef Eddie Garza, celebrity chef, and popular Latinx TV host

Every holiday can be a fiesta even if your celebration is small this year when you gala with tasty plant-based meals like these. Chef Eddie Garza has cooked up meals for many well-known vegan stars like Harley Quinn Smith, Kate Mara, Daisy Fuentes, and Richard Marx, so we had to reach out and ask which recipes are beloved by him and his celebrity clients. This Thanksgiving-inspired recipe is influenced by Eddie's Latino background: Mexican Chocolate Dessert Tamales, the perfect way to add variety to your feast. Yes, you will have the pumpkin and apple pies, but this surprising dessert is sure to be unexpected and remembered for a lifetime. Get creative, get the kids involved, and get cooking!

Mexican Chocolate Dessert Tamales Ingredients 12 large corn husks, soaked in hot water for 20 minutes then patted dry

3 cups corn masa flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup of sugar

5 tablespoons vegetable shortening

3 cups warm water

1 cup dark chocolate chips ​Instructions In a large bowl, combine dry masa flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and sugar. Mix well. Add vegetable shortening and use hands to combine with the dry mix. Little by little, add water and mix until the batter is consistent in texture. Using the back of a large spoon, place about 3-4 tablespoons of batter in the center of the corn husk. Spread batter evenly across the wide end of the husk. Place spoonful chocolate chips in the center. Gently roll husk over to surround the filling. Fold the bottom under to finish forming tamale. Repeat until all 12 husks are filled. In groups of 4, gently tie tamales together using kitchen twine. In a medium deep steaming pot, place tamales upright on their folded ends, tightly packed together. (Tip: Fill empty space with heat-resistant cup or mug, but make sure to leave room for steam to move around the pot.) Add about 2 inches of water at the bottom of the pot, making sure the water line is below the steamer basket. Cover and steam for 35 to 40 minutes, adding more water to the pot as needed. Remove from heat. Let tamales sit uncovered in the pot for about 15 minutes or until tamales are firm and pull away from husk easily. Serve tamales warm.

6. Chef Chloe Coscarelli

