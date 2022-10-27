15-Minute Dinner: Easy Vegan Pumpkin Curry

Looking to switch up your go-to lunch or dinner with a dish so seasonal and flavorful? Surprise your taste buds with this quick and easy Dairy-Free Pumpkin Curry made with Thai-inspired ingredients that's ready in just 15 minutes.

The base of this dairy-free curry is made with coconut milk for a smooth, creamy, soup-like texture and calls for silken tofu for plant-based protein and a textured bite. The curry sauce and tofu are served warm and garnished with cilantro and sriracha, one fresh-tasting and spicy combination, perfect for a weeknight lunch or dinner.

Sarah Bond, creator of Eat Live Learn and this delicious recipe, shares that her soup receives an A+ in the "cozy department," and she loves to enjoy the rich pumpkin flavor this time of year!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Vegan Pumpkin Curry

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil 15 mL

3 cloves garlic minced

1 Tbsp grated ginger

2 to 4 Tbsp Thai red curry paste depending on the brand, you may need more

2 15-oz cans of pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling, 425 g each can

1 13.5-oz can of coconut milk 400 mL

1 cup vegetable broth 236 mL

1 16-oz package of silken tofu cubed, 450 g

¼ cup chopped cilantro 15 g

1 Tbsp lime juice 15 mL

1 tsp soy sauce use tamari for gluten-free, 5 mL

To serve: cilantro, sriracha, pumpkin seeds

Instructions

Flavor Base: Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic and ginger, cooking until soft and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the curry paste and cook for another minute. Fillings: Stir in pumpkin, coconut, and broth. Bring to a gentle simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Finish: Remove from heat and gently stir in tofu, cilantro, lime juice, and soy sauce. Spoon into serving bowls, optionally topping with more cilantro, sriracha, and pumpkin seeds.

Nutrition:

Serving: 1serving Calories: 356kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 23.2g (8%) Protein: 12.9g (26%) Fat: 25.4g (39%) Saturated Fat: 16g (100%) Cholesterol: 0mg Sodium: 716mg (31%) Potassium: 842mg (24%) Fiber: 5.7g (24%) Sugar: 7.8g (9%) Calcium: 106mg (11%) Iron: 7mg (39%)

About Sarah Bond: I’m the creator of Live Eat Learn along with recipe developer and photographer. I graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Nutrition, then kept that wild love of food going by earning my Master’s Degree in Sensory Science. Put simply, I just love food. When I’m not making or thinking about food, I’m probably out in the foothills of Denver, skiing or hiking with my pup, Rhubarb.

