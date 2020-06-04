Why This Roasted Carrot and White Bean Soup is Healthy:

Carrots and celery are packed with vitamins and the Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory spice and can help with reducing inflammation and aid in digestive concerns.

Why It Works for Weight Loss:

One serving of navy beans provides 19 grams of fiber, which is more than half of the recommended daily value of fiber for women (which is 25 grams according to the USDA) and exactly half of what men need (38 grams a day for men according to the USDA).

