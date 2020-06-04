The VegStart Diet Recipe: Roasted Carrot and White Bean Soup for Lunch
Why This Roasted Carrot and White Bean Soup is Healthy:
Carrots and celery are packed with vitamins and the Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory spice and can help with reducing inflammation and aid in digestive concerns.
Why It Works for Weight Loss:
One serving of navy beans provides 19 grams of fiber, which is more than half of the recommended daily value of fiber for women (which is 25 grams according to the USDA) and exactly half of what men need (38 grams a day for men according to the USDA).
Roasted Carrot & White Bean Soup
Serves 4
Total Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
- 18 Carrot (medium, peeled and roughly chopped)
- 1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (divided) Yellow Onion (medium, diced)
- 3 stalks Celery (chopped)
- 4 Garlic (cloves, minced)
- 4 cups Organic Vegetable Broth
- 2 1/1 cups White Navy Beans (cooked, drained and rinsed)
- 1 tsp Turmeric
- 1/4 cup Tahini
- 1/2 Lemon (juiced)
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 375oF (191oC) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, toss the chopped carrots with half of the olive oil. Spread them over the baking sheet and roast for 40 minutes, tossing halfway through cooking.
- In a large pot, heat the rest of the olive oil. Add the onion and celery, cook for 7-10 minutes or until softened. Then add the garlic and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes.
- Add the roasted carrots, vegetable broth, white beans, turmeric, and tahini into the pot. Use an immersion blender to puree until completely smooth. Add lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.
- Divide between bowls and enjoy!
Notes:
Leftovers: Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 4 days, or freeze up to 6 months.
Serving Size: One serving is approximately 2 cups.
No Immersion Blender: Use a regular blender instead, ensuring there is a place in the lid for the steam to escape.
Carrot Tip: If using different sized carrots, aim for about 0.5 lb. of carrots per serving.
No Carrots: Use sweet potato instead.
Add Toppings: Greek yogurt, avocado, roasted vegetables, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, hemp seeds, cinnamon or extra turmeric.
Nutrition: Calories 426; Fat 13g; Carbs 67g; Fiber 23g; Sugar 18g; Protein 16g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 887mg; Vitamin A 46529IU; Vitamin C 22mg; Calcium 269mg; Iron 7mg