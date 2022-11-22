If you've ever wanted to learn to meal prep delicious, healthy plant-based dishes here is your chance. Sign up for The Beet's first-ever cooking course and make this coming year the time when you get healthier and achieve all of your well-being goals!

A Plant-Based Diet is a healthy, sustainable way to "hit reset" on your health and well-being goals, whether you want to lose weight, have more energy, lower inflammation, improve your cholesterol, or start a healthier lifestyle that will help you do all of the above!

Eating a healthy plant-based diet has been proven to help lower your risk of lifestyle diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Start today!

As part of your purchase, you'll receive a free e-book with recipes, expert tips, weekly shopping lists, and much more, in one convenient place.

The Beet’s Healthy Plant-Based Diet cooking course and free e-book will make it easier than ever to follow the meal plan and achieve your healthy eating goals.

When you sign up for the Healthy Plant-Based Diet cooking course you get:

14-Day Meal Plan for Sustainable, Healthy Weight Loss

for Sustainable, Healthy Weight Loss All-Day Energy by Eating Foods with Fiber to Keep Blood Sugar in Check

by Eating Foods with Fiber to Keep Blood Sugar in Check Meal Prep Lessons That Make Eating Plant Based Easy and Affordable

That Make Eating Plant Based Easy and Affordable 2 Weekly Shopping Lists to Print Out, Take to the Store. Save Time and Money

to Print Out, Take to the Store. Save Time and Money 40 Delicious, Satisfying Recipes: Breakfasts, Lunches, Snacks & Dinners

Breakfasts, Lunches, Snacks & Dinners Helpful Videos That Make Following the Meal Plan Simple and Fun

That Make Following the Meal Plan Simple and Fun 3 Units, 15 Lessons, 29 Tasks , and Nutritionist-Guided Advice

, and Nutritionist-Guided Advice 15 Stick-With-It Tips to Help You Reach Your Goals and for Lasting Results

to Help You Reach Your Goals and for Lasting Results Everything You Need to Know to Get Nutrients on a Plant-Based Diet

to Get Nutrients on a Plant-Based Diet Lifetime Access to the Course and its Contents on your Device

and its Contents on your Device A 100+ Page E-Book to Have Everything You Need in One Place

to Have Everything You Need in One Place 1 Supportive Community – Join The Beet’s Facebook Group. Share What Works!

– Join The Beet’s Facebook Group. Share What Works! Resource Guide and Helpful Graphics to Envision Success

When can you start your course? Any time after December 1st. Sign up now and start your course on December 1st or January 1st, or whenever you like! Want to get going right away?

When do you get the e-book? The minute you sign up.

Does the course ever expire? No! You will have access to all the course materials and lessons on your device forever, so you can check back and refer to it anytime you want to make delicious recipes and remind yourself of all the great meal-prep tips and information.

Pay now (half off the regular price) and start any day you like after December 1st. Then you can access it any time after that, and start on the day that works for you!

