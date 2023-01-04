One Person Decides to Go Vegan for Veganuary Every 2.4 Seconds

The New Year inspires the world to introduce healthier and long-lasting habits into their day-to-day routines, and Veganuary –– the global movement to eat vegan for January –– challenges people everywhere to give plant-based foods a chance on January 1. This year, Veganuary reported a record-breaking sign-up rate with one person joining the challenge every 2.4 seconds after kicking off the year this Sunday.

With the help of YouGov, Veganuary found that committing to a New Year's resolution makes people happier and more hopeful on average at the start of the new year. The poll found that those adopting a vegan or vegetarian diet at the beginning of the year feel better about the year than those who opted out of a resolution (78 percent versus 59 percent).

“The fact that I learned about Veganuary on the radio just driving down the road makes me hopeful that plant-based living is becoming more and more thought about, normalized, and easy to achieve,” Veganuary 2022 participant Anne, age 52, of Watkinsville, Georgia, said in a statement “Learning the numbers Veganuary shares with us about the impact it makes on the environment and the people it reaches and how many people participate makes me feel very hopeful as well!”

Veganuary intends to encourage people worldwide to try eating healthier and more sustainably at the start of the year. Now, the global movement has enlisted over 2.5 million since its founding in 2014. Nearly every country in the world has been involved in Veganuary. The poll also noted that 85 percent of non-vegan past participants have reduced their animal-based consumption since their first Veganuary.

Participants receive 31 days worth of coaching emails including nutrition guides, a meal plan, discounts, and plant-based recipes. The movement also compiled a celebrity e-cookbook with recipes from Dr. Jane Goodall, Venus Williams, Alicia Silverstone, and more.

Vegan New Year's Resolutions

Veganuary's recent poll also reveals the most common resolution for 2023. The YouGov survey found that 34 percent of resolution-makers hope to eat healthier overall; 28 percent intend to budget better; 28 percent wish to reduce stress; and 39 percent aim to exercise more. Veganuary primarily intends to instill hope in consumers everywhere, helping encourage people worldwide to fulfill their resolutions.

“Many of us could use a little hope right now,” Wendy Matthews, Veganuary’s US Director, said in a statement “But hope isn’t just wishful thinking –– it’s taking steps that lead to the changes we want to see. Participating in Veganuary is a powerful way to start the year off with positive action, no matter what your resolution.”

Following last year's Veganuary challenges, 49 percent and 48 percent of participants recorded having improved energy and enhanced mood, respectively.

Plant-Based Debuts For Veganuary 2023

Similar to last year's campaign, several major brands including Wicked Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Aveda, Violife, and more are debuting vegan items to celebrate the movement. In the United Kingdom, pub chain Hungry Horse unveiled a menu with Meatless Farm burgers, OmniFoods fish and chips, and Impossible Nuggets.

Across the UK and Ireland, McDonald's is doubling down on its McPlant with the newly imagined Double McPlant, complete with two Beyond patties. Burger King joins in with a collaboration with La Vie and Violife, debuting the Bakon range –– vegan iterations of its classic bacon burgers.

New York City is celebrating Veganuary with its first-ever vegan dining month. Several restaurants will participate in the event hosted by the food and travel website Vegans, Baby. Restaurants featuring plant-based deals and spotlight include Lady Bird, Avant Garden, PLNT Burger, and more.

“I am so excited to launch Vegan Dining Month in NYC after running it for six years in Las Vegas,” Diana Edelman, Vegans, Baby’s founder told Forbes. “The city has such a dynamic vegan dining scene and I am thrilled to create an event here that encourages people to dine out during the month and give restaurants –– both vegan and vegan-friendly –– a try for a good cause.”

