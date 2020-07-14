Healthy Plant-Based Lunch: Kidney Bean Arugula Salad Recipe

When you're in the mood for a healthy lunch and want to switch up your go-to salad recipe for something more creative and delicious, try this kidney bean arugula salad that features a citrus dressing. If you have a garden in your backyard, use homegrown tomatoes for this salad and if possible, try to buy your ingredients locally for a fresh taste.

Kidney beans are a good source of vegan protein. One cup of the beans has 43 grams of plant-based protein so you will be full and satisfied after eating this salad for lunch. Arugula has a peppery, bitter taste that goes perfectly with these ingredients.

Avocados are a superfood fruit that promotes weight loss by making you feel fuller longer. Nutritionists recommend eating avocados at lunchtime so you stay full until dinner and avoid snacking throughout the day.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Salads are one of my favorite lunches to enjoy, especially in the summer when the produce is fresh and ripe. This particular recipe is tasty and high in plant-based protein.

Make it for: Lunch or a side dish to serve with our dinner entree. You can't go wrong with eating a salad at any point in the day.

Prep Time: 5 minutes