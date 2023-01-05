You don't have to visit an Indian restaurant to have a flavor-packed cauliflower dish. Elevate your next dinner with this delicious, crispy vegan gunpowder gobhi dish. It's simple to make and will be an instant hit in your household. This Crispy Vegan Gobhi with Gunpowder Spice recipe is created by chef Hari Nayak at Sona New York – check out their restaurant for upscale, modern Indian food.

What is Gunpowder Gobhi?

Vegan Gunpowder Gobhi is a cauliflower dish made with a variety of spices such as chana dal, red chili flakes, urad dal, curry leaves, turmeric and dry coconut powder. Vegan Gobhi is a very common dish seen on menus of Indian restaurants. What makes this recipe unique is the gunpowder spice mix that adds a complex and layered flavor profile.

Is Gunpowder Gobhi Vegan?

This gunpowder gobhi recipe is completely vegan and gluten-free. This recipe uses corn and rice flour to give the cauliflower a crispy exterior during the frying process.

Vegan Gunpowder Gobhi Ingredients

Florets cauliflower

Salt

Hot water

Kashmiri red chilli powder

Red chili flakes

Curry leaves

Coriander powder

Ginger garlic paste

Lemon juice

Coriander

Corn flour

Rice flour

Oil for frying

What ingredients do you need for Gunpowder Spice Mix?

Sesame seeds, dry roasted

Oil

Urad dal

Chana dal

Red chili flakes

Curry leaves

Dry coconut powder

Brown sugar

Turmeric

Salt

How to Make Vegan Gunpowder Ghobi

Blanch the cauliflower with salt and hot water for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain the water and cool in a large mixing bowl.

Add all the ingredients, mix well .

Add enough water to create a very lite coating of batter around the cauliflower. Heat oil and deep fry the cauliflower until crisp. Toss with the gunpowder seasoning. Recipe for Gunpowder seasoning follows

What to Serve With Vegan Gunpowder Gobhi

Steamed Basmati Rice

Dairy-Free Naan

Vegan Roti

Vegan Raita (Indian Yogurt Dip)

Vegan Gunpowder Gobhi

Ingredients

15 florets cauliflower

½ tsp salt

4 cup hot water

1 tsp kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp red chili flakes

1/4 cup curry leaves , minced

½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp coriander finely chopped

½ tsp salt

¼ cup corn flour

¼ cup rice flour

oil for frying

Gunpowder Spice Mix

1 tbsp sesame seeds, dry roasted

2 tsp oil

½ cup urad dal

¼ cup chana dal

2 tablespoons red chili flakes

10 curry leaves

¼ cup dry coconut powder

½ tsp brown sugar

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp salt

Instructions

Blanch the cauliflower with salt and hot water for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain the water and cool in a large mixing bowl. Add all the ingredients, mix well . Add enough water to create a very lite coating of batter around the cauliflower . Heat oil and deep fry the cauliflower until crisp. Toss with the gunpowder seasoning. Recipe for Gunpowder seasoning follows

Gun Powder Spice Mix

Dry roast sesame seeds in a pan until golden brown and lightly toasted. Transfer to the blender and keep aside. In the same pan , heat oil and add in the dals. Roast on low flame till the dal turns slightly golden in color. Transfer to the blender and keep aside. Add chili, coconut, sugar, salt and turmeric. Blend into a coarse powder and set aside.

Vegan Indian Recipes You Might Like