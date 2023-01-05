Crispy Vegan Gobhi With Gunpowder Spice
You don't have to visit an Indian restaurant to have a flavor-packed cauliflower dish. Elevate your next dinner with this delicious, crispy vegan gunpowder gobhi dish. It's simple to make and will be an instant hit in your household. This Crispy Vegan Gobhi with Gunpowder Spice recipe is created by chef Hari Nayak at Sona New York – check out their restaurant for upscale, modern Indian food.
What is Gunpowder Gobhi?
Vegan Gunpowder Gobhi is a cauliflower dish made with a variety of spices such as chana dal, red chili flakes, urad dal, curry leaves, turmeric and dry coconut powder. Vegan Gobhi is a very common dish seen on menus of Indian restaurants. What makes this recipe unique is the gunpowder spice mix that adds a complex and layered flavor profile.
Is Gunpowder Gobhi Vegan?
This gunpowder gobhi recipe is completely vegan and gluten-free. This recipe uses corn and rice flour to give the cauliflower a crispy exterior during the frying process.
Vegan Gunpowder Gobhi Ingredients
- Florets cauliflower
- Salt
- Hot water
- Kashmiri red chilli powder
- Red chili flakes
- Curry leaves
- Coriander powder
- Ginger garlic paste
- Lemon juice
- Coriander
- Corn flour
- Rice flour
- Oil for frying
What ingredients do you need for Gunpowder Spice Mix?
- Sesame seeds, dry roasted
- Oil
- Urad dal
- Chana dal
- Red chili flakes
- Curry leaves
- Dry coconut powder
- Brown sugar
- Turmeric
- Salt
How to Make Vegan Gunpowder Ghobi
Blanch the cauliflower with salt and hot water for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain the water and cool in a large mixing bowl.
Add all the ingredients, mix well .
Add enough water to create a very lite coating of batter around the cauliflower. Heat oil and deep fry the cauliflower until crisp. Toss with the gunpowder seasoning. Recipe for Gunpowder seasoning follows
What to Serve With Vegan Gunpowder Gobhi
- Steamed Basmati Rice
- Dairy-Free Naan
- Vegan Roti
- Vegan Raita (Indian Yogurt Dip)
Vegan Gunpowder Gobhi
Ingredients
- 15 florets cauliflower
- ½ tsp salt
- 4 cup hot water
- 1 tsp kashmiri red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp red chili flakes
- 1/4 cup curry leaves , minced
- ½ tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp coriander finely chopped
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ cup corn flour
- ¼ cup rice flour
- oil for frying
Gunpowder Spice Mix
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds, dry roasted
- 2 tsp oil
- ½ cup urad dal
- ¼ cup chana dal
- 2 tablespoons red chili flakes
- 10 curry leaves
- ¼ cup dry coconut powder
- ½ tsp brown sugar
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp salt
Instructions
- Blanch the cauliflower with salt and hot water for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain the water and cool in a large mixing bowl.
- Add all the ingredients, mix well .
- Add enough water to create a very lite coating of batter around the cauliflower . Heat oil and deep fry the cauliflower until crisp. Toss with the gunpowder seasoning. Recipe for Gunpowder seasoning follows
Gun Powder Spice Mix
- Dry roast sesame seeds in a pan until golden brown and lightly toasted. Transfer to the blender and keep aside.
- In the same pan , heat oil and add in the dals. Roast on low flame till the dal turns slightly golden in color. Transfer to the blender and keep aside.
- Add chili, coconut, sugar, salt and turmeric. Blend into a coarse powder and set aside.
