Easy, Vegan Chana Masala Made in One-Pot

Grab a can of chickpeas and head over to the kitchen to make a classic Vegan Chana Masala. This Indian dish is easy to make and can be made in one pot. This vegan chickpea recipe is created by chef Hari Nayak at Sona New York – check out their restaurant for upscale, modern Indian food.

What is Chana Masala?

Chana Masala also referred to as chole masala, is an Indian dish made with chickpeas that originated in Northern India. Chana Masala is naturally gluten-free and vegan. In India, Chana Masala is typically eaten as a snack or dinner.

What's the difference between Tikka Masala and Chana Masala?

Tikka Massala uses small pieces of meat such as chicken whereas Chana Masala recipes use chickpeas as the main component. Chana Masala is a vegan dish that is packed with plant protein, folate, iron and fiber from chickpeas. Chana Masala is also widely considered one of the healthiest dishes in Indian cuisine.

What does Chana Masala taste like?

This Vegan Chana Masala recipe has a spicy kick from the green chilies, chili powder and cumin. The chickpeas are cooked in a tomato and onion sauce that is thick and creamy. By cooking it in the sauce, chickpeas are able to develop flavor while still retaining a tender bite.

Vegan Chana Masala Ingredients

Vegetable oil

Bay leaf

Onions

Green chilies

Ginger

Garlic paste

Cilantro

Salt

Sugar

Tomatoes

Water

Chickpeas

Cinnamon

Cardamom

Black Cardamom

Cloves

Coriander seeds

Cumin seeds

Fennel seeds

Black pepper

Fenugreek leaves ( kasoori methi)

Kashmiri red chili powder

Turmeric powder

Dry mango (amchur) powder

How to make Vegan Chana Masala

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add in a bay leaf, and finely chopped onions and sauté till the onions are light brown in color. Mix in the green chilies, ginger garlic paste and coriander leaves. Sauté the mixture for two minutes.

Season with 2 tablespoons of chana masala spice powder. Add in the salt and sugar to balance the flavors. Sauté for a few seconds.

Add the tomato puree to the pan. Mix well to combine. Add 2 cups of water.

Mix in drained chickpea. Bring it to a boil, reduce the flame and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes masala and cook for 15 minutes. Adjust for water and salt as needed.

Chana Masala Spice Powder

Note - You can buy a ready-made chana masala spice mix from a grocery store.

Dry roast cinnamon, black cardamom, cloves, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and black pepper on a low flame till the spices are fragrant.

Switch off the flame and add in the kasuri methi, red chili powder, turmeric powder and amchur powder. Saute for a few seconds on the residual heat from the pan.

Set aside this mixture to cool. Once the mixture is cool, grind to a fine powder. Set aside. This powder can be stored in the freezer for months and will stay fresh.

Can you buy Chana Masala spice mix at the store?

Chana Masala spice mix can be purchased online at Amazon or in grocery stores such as Whole Foods. If you are unable to find Chana Masala spice mix, you can either make it from scratch or buy Garam masala and mix it with dry mango (amchur) powder.

What to serve with Vegan Chana Masala

Steamed Basmati Rice

Naan

Gunpowder Gobhi

How to store Vegan Chana Masala

Vegan chana masala is the perfect recipe to make in bulk and keep in the fridge for when you are short on time or don't feel like cooking. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for one to two days. Vegan Chana Masala can also be frozen for up to two months. Microwave or heat up on a stovetop when ready to eat.

Vegan Chana Masala

Ingredients

3 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 bay leaf

1.5 cups onions, finely chopped

2 green chilies, slit

2 teaspoon ginger

Garlic paste

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chana spice mix

1/2 teaspoon sugar

5 tomatoes, ground to a puree

500 ml water

2 cans of chickpeas drained

Chana Masala Spice Mix

1 small piece cinnamon

2 cardamom

1 black cardamom

4 cloves

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon fenugreek leaves ( kasoori methi)

2 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon dry mango (amchur) powder

Instructions

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add in a bay leaf. Add in finely chopped onions and sauté till the onions are light brown in color. Add in the green chilies, ginger garlic paste and coriander leaves. Sauté the mixture for two minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of spice powder. Add in the salt. Add sugar to balance the flavors. Sauté for a few seconds. Add the tomato puree to the pan. Mix well to combine. Add 2 cups of water. Add in drained chickpea. Mix well. Bring it to a boil, reduce the flame and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes masala and cook for 15 minutes. Adjust for water and salt as needed.

Chana Masala Spice Powder

Dry roast cinnamon, black cardamom, cloves, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and black pepper on a low flame till the spices are fragrant. Switch off the flame and add in the kasuri methi, red chili powder, turmeric powder and amchur powder. Saute for a few seconds on the residual heat from the pan. Set aside this mixture to cool. Once the mixture is cool, grind to a fine powder. Set aside. This powder can be stored in the freezer for months and will stay fresh.

