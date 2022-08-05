Try your hand at making soft, tender naan at home. Top the Indian flatbread with chopped cilantro, dairy-free butter or olive oil, and garlic for the ultimate flavor combination. Enjoy the naan by dipping it into our Vegan Butter Chickpea recipe.

Many traditional naan recipes contain milk or yogurt, but making naan without dairy is quite simple. Coconut yogurt replaces dairy-based yogurt or milk for an equally rich and delicious recipe.

Dairy and dairy-based products are one of the highest sources of saturated fat and cholesterol in the standard American diet. Reducing the amount of dairy you consume, will help lower your risk of chronic illnesses like cancer or heart disease.

This restaurant-style flatbread is easy to make, healthy for you, and extremely tasty! It’s the perfect accompaniment to Indian curries, stews, and more.

Prep time: 2 hours

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Cost: $0.81 recipe | $0.07 serving

Homemade Naan

Serves 12

Ingredients

2/3 cup lukewarm water

2 teaspoons instant yeast ($0.01)

1 teaspoon cane sugar ($0.01)

3 cups all-purpose flour ($0.22)

1 teaspoon salt ($0.01)

½ teaspoon baking powder ($0.01)

6 tablespoons coconut yogurt ($0.49)

1 tablespoon neutral vegetable oil ($0.06)

Toppings optional

Minced cilantro

Melted vegan butter or olive oil

Minced garlic

Instructions

For the Dough

In a small mixing bowl, combine the warm water, yeast, and cane sugar. Cover with a clean towel and set aside for 15 minutes. In the meantime, whisk the flour, salt, and baking powder together in a large mixing bowl. Once the yeast has bloomed (looks frothy), add it to the dry ingredients. Add the coconut yogurt and vegetable oil, then mix together as much as possible with a spatula. When you can no longer mix well with the spatula, transfer the dough to a clean surface. Coat your hands with a little oil to prevent the dough from sticking. Knead together until it is smooth and elastic, about 7-8 minutes.

Rest & shape

Coat the surface of the dough with a little more oil, then add it to a bowl and cover with a clean towel. Let the dough rise for 90 minutes in a warm place (like your oven with the light on). Gently punch the air out of the dough, then shape the dough into a ball again and divide it into 12 pieces. Roll the pieces and add them to a parchment-lined pan. Cover again and let proof for 10 more minutes. In the meantime, preheat a cast-iron skillet over medium.

Roll

Roll out each piece as thin as possible on a clean surface. Sprinkle some chopped cilantro on top of the dough, then roll a few more times to help the cilantro stick. Dampen your fingers with a little water, then carefully pick the dough up and flip it over. Dampen your hands once more and pat the underside of the dough.

Cook

Once your cast-iron skillet is hot, add the naan in cilantro side up. Cook for 30-45 seconds, or until bubbles are forming on the top. Flip and cover with a lid for another 30-45 seconds. Transfer out of the pan and brush with melted vegan butter or olive oil and minced garlic. Continue this process with the rest of the naan. Serve immediately with curries, stews, etc. Enjoy!

Notes

Coconut yogurt can be replaced with any non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy milk.

Avocado oil and olive oil both work for this recipe.

Store your naan in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3-4 days. Reheat it on a skillet for 1-2 minutes per side before serving again.

Nutrition: 1 of 12 servings

Calories 131 | Total Fat 1.7g | Saturated Fat 0.4g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 5.6 mg | Total Carbohydrates 25.1g | Dietary Fiber 1g | Total Sugars 1g | Protein 3.4g | Calcium 17.1mg | Iron 1.5mg | Potassium 35.5mg |