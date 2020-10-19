Pickles are a staple ingredient in Indian cuisine but are not the usual brine pickles you buy at your supermarket, instead, these 'pickles' are made with a mixture of flavorful spices. Today, we share an Indian-inspired recipe of pickled carrots and cauliflowers, the perfect combination of sweet and savory. This dish is a classic Indian condiment served with food. It's full of flavor and tastes delicious over rice, salad, or soup.

The Beet's recipe developer, Rachel Gurjar grew up watching her mother master the art of pickle making which took a long time, much longer than Rachel wanted to wait so she asked her mother for a recipe that's quick. Her mother suggested this carrot cauliflower pickle which only takes 30 minutes to make, instead of the hours it takes to make actual pickles. This recipe is one-of-a-kind and incredibly healthy, add this dish to your plant-based cookbook.

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Carrot Cauliflower Ginger Pickle is an Indian condiment served with food. It has crunchy cauliflower, carrots coated in vinegar, and spicy chili mustard seed sauce. Flavorful and extremely delicious it tastes great on its own or topped on a variety of dishes."

Why we love it: Pickled vegetables are the perfect way to elevate your traditional dishes. If you're making a salad or a veggie burger, add pickled cauliflower and carrots to the mix and you will love the added taste. Save the veggies in your fridge for up to two weeks and enjoy them when necessary.

Make it for: Anytime you need extra flavor added to your dish. I like to have pickled veggies in the fridge for when I need an extra topping for my vegan burger.

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 2 mins