It's the peak of summer and you're probably looking for a refreshing, lightweight meal made with nourishing ingredients. Enter Summer Rolls with Sweet and Spicy Peanut Sauce. The beautiful thing about this recipe is that it requires zero cooking: The rice paper wraps are secured with hot water. All you need to do is soak it in warm water for 10-15 seconds until it softens up and is pliable.

This recipe features cabbage, carrots, avocado and cilantro, but feel free to mix it up with your favorite vegetables and whatever you have in the fridge.

JD Raymundo