What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Summer Rolls with Sweet & Spicy Peanut Sauce
It's the peak of summer and you're probably looking for a refreshing, lightweight meal made with nourishing ingredients. Enter Summer Rolls with Sweet and Spicy Peanut Sauce. The beautiful thing about this recipe is that it requires zero cooking: The rice paper wraps are secured with hot water. All you need to do is soak it in warm water for 10-15 seconds until it softens up and is pliable.
This recipe features cabbage, carrots, avocado and cilantro, but feel free to mix it up with your favorite vegetables and whatever you have in the fridge.
Summer Rolls w/ Sweet & Spicy Peanut Sauce
Ingredients
Summer Rolls
- 1 Block Extra Firm Tofu, sliced
- ¼ Cup Soy Sauce, or Tamari for gluten-free
- 1 Medium Carrot, shredded
- ½ Head of Purple Cabbage, shredded
- 2-3 Avocados, sliced
- Handful Fresh CIlantro
- 1 Pack Rice Paper
Sweet & Spicy Peanut Sauce
- ¼ Cup Peanut Butter
- 2 Tbsp Soy Sauce, or Tamari
- 1 Tbsp Maple Syrup
- 2-3 Tbsp Hot Water
Instructions
- In a large pan heat up a bit of oil over medium heat. Add your sliced tofu and cook for 3-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Add your soy sauce and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes and each tofu piece is coated. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Get the rest of your filling ready by shredding your carrot and cabbage, or slicing it thin. Thinly slice your avocados. Set these ingredients aside. In a large shallow dish, pour warm water halfway.
- Soak your rice paper in the warm water for 15 seconds until it is just pliable to work with. Remove from the water and onto a plastic cutting board or large plate. Add your carrots, purple cabbage, tofu, avocados, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro to the middle of your rice paper and fold it up from the bottom to cover your filling, then fold the sides, and tightly roll it all up. Repeat until you use up all your filling.
***To make assembling easier, have everything ready by having a station for your filling, a station for the shallow dish to soak your rice paper, and a station next to it to assemble your summer rolls. ***
- To make the sweet and spicy peanut sauce, add all the ingredients into a bowl and whisk until combined. If your sauce is too thick, whisk in a splash of water at a time until you reach your desired consistency.
- Garnish with some sesame seeds and fresh cilantro. Dip your summer rolls into your sauce and enjoy!