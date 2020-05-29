Roasted Sweet Potato & Spinach Grain Bowl

One of the best things about spring spending weekend mornings at charming farmer markets with stands full of beautiful flowers and fresh produce. I buy most, if not all, of my vegetables and fruits from a local market to make healthy salads that are light and clean. I love to use this particular recipe because it's easy to make, healthy, and simply delicious!

This sweet potato and spinach salad is full of plant-based protein and complex carbs that are filling, delicious, and healthy.

If you can't get your hands on roast onion balsamic, just use regular balsamic or make a homemade salad dressing using a dash of oil, mustard, fresh herbs, and apple cider vinegar. Make sure to save the leftover ingredients to make a new and creative salad or even a stuffed sweet potato.

If you love this recipe, stash it in your summer cookbook

Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan

Why we love it: When the sun is shining and the weather is hot, our bodies naturally crave refreshing foods, and this salad always hits the spot. You don't have to worry about 'eating enough' because the sweet potato and quinoa will keep you satisfied and full.

Make it for: A healthy lunch or dinner. If you're meal prepping for the week to get in shape for summer, add this recipe to your daily lunch list.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes