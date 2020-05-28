If I had to choose one carb to eat for the rest of my life, it would have to be a sweet potato. They are packed with so many health benefits like being high in fiber and other vitamins, promoting good gut health, and can even help in supporting healthy vision! Not to mention, they are also a complex carb which is great providing longer-lasting energy, managing blood sugar levels and helps promote weight loss. It’s no wonder that sweet potatoes are considered a superfood.

With this recipe, we’ll be preparing a meal jam-packed with nutrition and health benefits using sweet potato as the base ingredient. These loaded sweet potatoes are going to be stuffed with a tasty black bean and kale mixture. Black beans are a great source of plant-protein and kale is rich in antioxidants. Not a fan of black beans? No problem, substitute it with chickpeas, tofu, tempeh, etc. The ingredients call for a combination of spices I love but feel free to use any seasoning that you enjoy.

Black Beans & Kale Stuffed Sweet Potato

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 45 Minutes

Total Time: 50 Minutes

Ingredients 4 Medium Sized Sweet Potatoes

2 Cloves of Garlic, minced

15oz Can of Black Beans, drained and rinsed

1 Cup Kale, chopped

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

1 Tsp Onion Powder

½ Tsp Allspice

¼ Tsp Cumin

¼ Tsp Pepper

Pinch of Salt

Any of your favorite toppings (avocados, hummus, tahini, vegan cheese, etc)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Using a fork or knife, poke a few holes in your sweet potatoes for ventilation. Bake in the oven for 45-55 minutes. Once done baking, carefully remove from the oven and allow it to cool.

While your sweet potatoes are cooling, make the black bean and kale mixture. In a medium-sized pan heat up some oil over medium-high heat. Add your minced garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes or until it starts to brown. Add your chopped kale, black beans, and all the spices and seasonings. Mix around and cook for 4-5 minutes. Or until your beans are heated all the way through and your kale has softened. To assemble, carefully cut your sweet potato down the middle to split it open. Add your black bean and kale mixture along with any other toppings. I really like to use mashed avocados and drizzle a bit of tahini over the top. Enjoy!