Easy Baked Artichokes with Rosemary and Lemon

Summer BBQ weather is finally here and to take advantage of it, we are cooking a plant-based feast. First, we grill the Beyond Italian sausages and top them with sauteed onions and garlic. Next, we bake the artichokes and serve them with a citrus herb sauce to kick up the flavor. Artichokes are an easy dish to make, especially if you are hosting a dinner party because each person can help themselves to a whole artichoke, and this recipe makes four, double it if you are expecting eight people. Many people think they're difficult to cook because they're never made them before, but once you try grilling them for the first time, you will realize how easy it is, and it's worth the effort.

Not only do artichokes taste amazing, but they are also high in fiber, about 10 grams per artichoke, and loaded with nutrients. The taste of an artichoke is very subtle so make sure you don't skip the lemon and herb sauce, or make your own Veganise hollandaise sauce like the traditional artichoke dip. Reduce your waste by composting the artichoke leaves when you're finished!

Recipe Developer: Sarah, @velvetandvinegar

Why we love it: Loaded with health benefits, artichoke hearts are one of my favorite summer dishes. I like to eat them plain or add them to a salad. They also taste delicious when they're baked or grilled with the right seasoning.

Make it for: A backyard BBQ, enjoy them on a salad or eat them plain. I like to snack on artichoke hearts throughout the day.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Boil Time: 30 minutes

Bake Time: 15 minutes

Baked Artichokes