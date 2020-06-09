Easy Baked Artichokes with Rosemary and Lemon
Summer BBQ weather is finally here and to take advantage of it, we are cooking a plant-based feast. First, we grill the Beyond Italian sausages and top them with sauteed onions and garlic. Next, we bake the artichokes and serve them with a citrus herb sauce to kick up the flavor. Artichokes are an easy dish to make, especially if you are hosting a dinner party because each person can help themselves to a whole artichoke, and this recipe makes four, double it if you are expecting eight people. Many people think they're difficult to cook because they're never made them before, but once you try grilling them for the first time, you will realize how easy it is, and it's worth the effort.
Not only do artichokes taste amazing, but they are also high in fiber, about 10 grams per artichoke, and loaded with nutrients. The taste of an artichoke is very subtle so make sure you don't skip the lemon and herb sauce, or make your own Veganise hollandaise sauce like the traditional artichoke dip. Reduce your waste by composting the artichoke leaves when you're finished!
Recipe Developer: Sarah, @velvetandvinegar
Why we love it: Loaded with health benefits, artichoke hearts are one of my favorite summer dishes. I like to eat them plain or add them to a salad. They also taste delicious when they're baked or grilled with the right seasoning.
Make it for: A backyard BBQ, enjoy them on a salad or eat them plain. I like to snack on artichoke hearts throughout the day.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Boil Time: 30 minutes
Bake Time: 15 minutes
Baked Artichokes
Makes 4 Artichokes
Ingredients
- 4 artichokes
- 2 lemons
- 1 bunch of rosemary
- 2 slices of roasted toast bread
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/2 cup of dried tomatoes pickled in oil
- 1-2 tbsp lemon juice
- salt & pepper
Instructions
- Cut off about 2cm of the upper part of the artichokes.
- Fill a pan with water, rinse off lemons, slice them, and put them in the pan together with the artichokes and rosemary.
- Put the lid on the pan and cook artichokes for about 30 minutes. Preheat oven at 392°F.
- Drain off cooking water, remove lemon and rosemary, carefully remove the middle part of the artichokes.
- Grind roasted toast bread into bread crumbs.
- Finely chop the inner of the artichokes and the dried tomatoes.
- Peel and press garlic clove, add to chopped artichokes and tomatoes, spice up with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
- Fill the mixture into the artichokes again and sprinkle on some bread crumbs on top.
- Bake for 15 minutes until the crumbs start to brown.