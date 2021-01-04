Today marks the first official week of 2021 which means new beginnings, intentions, mindsets, and habits. If one of your goals is to feel healthier, you have come to the right place to find clean, light, meals that will fill you up and make you satisfied.

Today's recipe of the day is a sweet and sour shaved cauliflower and fennel salad that has the perfect combination of acid, sweetness, and savory flavors with fresh lemon, fruits, salty pistachios, natural maple syrup, and bitter yet crips fennel. Cauliflower and fennel pair well together because the taste of the white veggie is mild, and fennel has a subtle licorice flavor that adds a tangy, crisp touch to the salad. If you love citrus, this recipe calls for the optional toppings of fresh fruit like water-thin pear slices, pomegranate seeds, and sliced oranges.

This healthy, light, and clean salad will only take you about 15 minutes to make, and if you food prep your meals for the week, slice the entire head of cauliflower and fennel roots and pack them in the fridge to eat the next day. Enjoy this salad for lunch or as a delicious side dish to compliment your dinner entree.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally

Message from the recipe developer: "Very simple light and fresh, this lovely on its own or with the addition fruits. Perfect as a side salad, light starter or compliment to a bigger meal. Roasted or grilled green vegetables such as tender stem broccoli, asparagus, or courgettes are also lovely served along side."