Eating meals influenced by different cultures and cuisines is a lot easier than you'd think while on a plant-based diet: The key ingredients that make each meal unique to the region are spices or seasoning and sauces, which are mostly already vegan. In this Asian-inspired recipe, you will be using traditional ingredients that are commonly used in Asian cuisines.

This Crispy 5 Spice Tofu Lettuce Wraps With a Noodle Cabbage Slaw recipe is restaurant quality and eaters will have no idea that this dish is meatless and dairy-free. The tofu is marinated to soak up flavor and has a crispy texture, completely disguising that it's a plant-based protein. Also, if you're not a tofu fan, this recipe might make you reconsider, the fresh taste of herbs, spices, and sauce coating the tofu could fool anyone.

If you like the combination of sweet, spicy, and crunchy with every bite, you will love this recipe. Before you get started, be sure you have all the ingredients listed and almost most of them can be ordered on Amazon or Fresh Direct. Enjoy this meal for lunch or dinner!

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Honestly this recipe for tofu lettuce wraps came about because I am on a mission to include more plant-based ingredients into our diet. My husband is a real carnivore and usually is very skeptical when it comes to anything that remotely replaces meat. So I really needed to come up with a recipe that would take his taste buds on a journey of sweet, spicy, crunchy with a little bit of bite."

Recipe Developer: Rachel Gurjar

Why we love it: This recipe tastes so refreshing and is an easy way to switch up your traditional meals. Each bite is full of flavor and has a crispy crunch of tofu and lettuce. Fill up on healthy plant-based protein and fresh veggies for lunch or dinner.

Prep Time: 30 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins