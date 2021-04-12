If you can't get enough of the warmer weather, blossoming tulips, and new seasonal produce, then here's the perfect recipe for you. Today's Recipe of the Day is a lemon, basil, and artichoke pasta where every bite feels like a taste of Spring.

This signature pasta dish is loaded with citrus, acid, sweetness, and nuttiness, leaving you with the most refreshing umami aftertaste you will dive right back in for another bite. The key to making this pasta taste so delicious is to use quality ingredients, the freshness boldens the flavors and makes this dish brighter. Start by using quality olive oil and try to shop local for your produce. Be sure that your lemons are ripe and full of color since the acid has the strongest notes and gives the flavor profile of this dish a nice boost.

The one ingredient you can't skip out on is nutritional yeast. The nutty-flavored powder adds a parmesan taste to the dish and is highly nutritious. "Nutritional yeast contains eight grams of protein and four grams of fiber, namely a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan which is the main fiber in oats, too," says Karen Asp, health writer for The Beet. The yeast also contains many B vitamins and trace minerals including zinc.

The best part? This recipe is simple to make and requires prepping your vegetables and herbs for about 10 minutes, cooking the pasta for four minutes, and combining the ingredients to enjoy the final product. The pasta serves 6 people, a great dish to bring to a dinner party or refrigerate to enjoy delicious leftovers for the week.

"A grooved pasta like rotini is perfect for catching this chunky sauce. The earthy rosemary, basil, and lemon flavors would also complement gnocchi well."

Lemon, Basil, and Artichoke Pasta Serves 6 Ingredients 1 (16-ounce) package rotini, prepared according to package directions

1 (6-ounce) jar artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

2 large tomatoes, cored and chopped

1⁄2 cup minced fresh basil

1⁄2 cup sliced Kalamata olives

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon dried rosemary

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions In a large saucepan over low heat, combine all ingredients. Stir to mix well and cook 3–4 minutes until heated through. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:

Calories 387

Fat 8g

Sodium 368mg

Carbohydrates 63g

Fiber 6g

Sugar 3g

Protein 13g

Excerpted from The Everything Easy Vegan Cookbook by Adams Media. Copyright © 2021 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.