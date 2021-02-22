For the days when you don't feel like spending too much time cooking dinner, but don't want to reach for processed foods or microwavable meals, make this veggie Pad Thai recipe that requires just ten minutes of your time.

Similar to the traditional version, this recipe is made with carrots, bell peppers, shredded cabbage, noodles, and a sweet and spicy Pad Thai sauce, to round out a healthy and nutritious meal. If you have any leftovers veggies from last night's dinner or scraps from salad, add them to this dish because you can't go wrong with too many vegetables.

This vegetable Pad Thai recipe is so flavorful that you'll crave fresh vegetables every night for dinner–that's an easy way to make good habits! The taste of the sweet, savory, and spicy sauce gives the dish an incredible umami flavor, just like they serve it at restaurants.

The best part is that you can switch the starch for brown rice, farro, or your favorite grain and enjoy this meal every day of the week without getting bored of the taste. I like to start my week with the Pad Thai noodles, chop extra vegetables, store them in the fridge for the week, and eat this same dish for dinner every night with a different base, whether its rice, quinoa, a bed of lettuce, or the pad Thai noodles. This recipe is an easy way to save money at the grocery store, extra time spent on thinking of a dinner plan, and any unwanted calories.

Recipe Developer: Nikki Jahnke, @its_nicolettemarie