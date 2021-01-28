What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Black Pepper Tofu
This Black Pepper Tofu can be whipped up in 30 minutes making it the perfect last-minute meal that's packed with protein. Because this recipe is so simple to make, it’s easy to cook in large batches, making it a great recipe to meal prep for the week. Serve it with rice and a side of your favorite veggies to complete this nutrient-dense dish.
If you are looking to take this recipe up a level, try freezing and thawing out your tofu beforehand. This method gives your tofu a little bit more chew, making it “meatier” and a lot more satisfying to eat. If you do choose to freeze and thaw your tofu, be sure to squeeze out the excess water before cooking it. However, if you are just looking for a last-minute recipe, regular extra-firm tofu will still work great.
Prep Time: 5 Min
Cook Time: 15 Min
Total Time: 20 Min
Black Pepper Tofu
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 400g Extra Firm Tofu
- ⅓ Cup Veggie Broth
- 2 Tbsp Tamari
- 1 Tbsp Maple Syrup
- 3 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp Rice Vinegar
- 2 Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Tsp Paprika
- 1 Tsp Sriracha
- ½ Tsp Salt
- 1 Tbsp Cornstarch
Instructions
- Cut your tofu into pieces. It doesn’t really matter what shape it is, but cut it to be about ½” thick. In a bowl, whisk in the rest of the ingredients until well combined. Set aside.
- Heat up about 1 Tbsp of oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add your tofu to the pan and cook your tofu for about 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Turn the heat down to medium-low and stir in your sauce mixture, it will thicken up quite quickly. Stir until each tofu piece is coated.
- Cook your tofu an additional 1-2 minutes on each side until the sauce caramelizes onto the tofu. Remove from the heat, and serve with rice and your favorite veggies. Garnish with sesame seeds and enjoy!