What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Black Pepper Tofu

This Black Pepper Tofu can be whipped up in 30 minutes making it the perfect last-minute meal that's packed with protein. Because this recipe is so simple to make, it’s easy to cook in large batches, making it a great recipe to meal prep for the week. Serve it with rice and a side of your favorite veggies to complete this nutrient-dense dish.

If you are looking to take this recipe up a level, try freezing and thawing out your tofu beforehand. This method gives your tofu a little bit more chew, making it “meatier” and a lot more satisfying to eat. If you do choose to freeze and thaw your tofu, be sure to squeeze out the excess water before cooking it. However, if you are just looking for a last-minute recipe, regular extra-firm tofu will still work great.

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 15 Min

Total Time: 20 Min

Black Pepper Tofu

Serves 4

Ingredients 400g Extra Firm Tofu

⅓ Cup Veggie Broth

2 Tbsp Tamari

1 Tbsp Maple Syrup

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp Rice Vinegar

2 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tsp Paprika

1 Tsp Sriracha

½ Tsp Salt

1 Tbsp Cornstarch