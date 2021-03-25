What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Bruschetta Pasta Salad

What better way to get into the mood for spring than with a light and fresh vegan Bruschetta Pasta Salad? This pasta salad is loaded with fresh ingredients like tomatoes, red onions, and basil that go perfectly with a pasta salad. Not to mention, this recipe requires minimal effort you can get this done in less than half an hour. If you ever need something quick, delicious, and nutritious to whip up, this is the dish for you.

The key to a great pasta salad is choosing the right type of pasta. We recommend using bowtie pasta noodles but any short noodles will work, such as penne, fusilli, or even macaroni. You also want to chill your pasta salad in the fridge for about 15 minutes before serving. This will allow your pasta and the dressing to really come together and allow the flavors to pop out more. If you want to turn this into a high-protein pasta salad, try substituting your noodles with chickpea pasta.

Vegan Bruschetta Pasta Salad

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 15 Min

Servings: 4-6 People

Ingredients 3 Cups Pasta Noodles

5 Medium Tomatoes, diced

¼ Cup Red Onions, diced

2 Green Onions, diced

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

½ Cup Vegan Parmesan

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

A handful of basil, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper to taste