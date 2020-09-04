If you're looking for a new and healthy breakfast idea, this recipe is the way to go because it's low in calories, fills you up, offers plenty of fiber and tastes delicious. Plant-based bowls are one of the easiest and convenient ways to load up on healthy nutrients and eat more vegan protein. This recipe calls for herbed tofu marinated in basil and vinegar which gives the bowl a refreshing flavor. One cup of tofu contains 14 grams of plant-based protein. If you want to build more muscle double the serving size.

Don't let the prep time scare you away: This recipe calls for a four-hour prep because the pickled cabbage needs to sit in the fridge 3-4 hours in advance. If you are not a big fan of cabbage, pickling this vegetable adds a savory flavor and more enjoyable to eat. When you love the taste, you will want to pickle all your vegetables--it really makes a difference!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino

Why we love it: When you're running out of breakfast options, this bowl is perfectly satisfying and extremely healthy. If you don't love cabbage, this recipe will change your mind!

Make it for: Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You can enjoy this meal at any time of the day.

Prep Time: 4 hours

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 4 hours 15 mins