Healthy Vegan Breakfast: Pickled Cabbage Quinoa Bowls with Pea Pesto Recipe
If you're looking for a new and healthy breakfast idea, this recipe is the way to go because it's low in calories, fills you up, offers plenty of fiber and tastes delicious. Plant-based bowls are one of the easiest and convenient ways to load up on healthy nutrients and eat more vegan protein. This recipe calls for herbed tofu marinated in basil and vinegar which gives the bowl a refreshing flavor. One cup of tofu contains 14 grams of plant-based protein. If you want to build more muscle double the serving size.
Don't let the prep time scare you away: This recipe calls for a four-hour prep because the pickled cabbage needs to sit in the fridge 3-4 hours in advance. If you are not a big fan of cabbage, pickling this vegetable adds a savory flavor and more enjoyable to eat. When you love the taste, you will want to pickle all your vegetables--it really makes a difference!
Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino
Why we love it: When you're running out of breakfast options, this bowl is perfectly satisfying and extremely healthy. If you don't love cabbage, this recipe will change your mind!
Make it for: Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You can enjoy this meal at any time of the day.
Prep Time: 4 hours
Cook Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 4 hours 15 mins
Pickled Cabbage Quinoa Bowls with Pea Pesto
Yields 3-4 bowls
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked white toasted quinoa
- 1 bunch kale, rinsed and torn into shreds
- 2 cups frozen green peas
- 1 1/2 cups pickled cabbage (recipe below)
- 1 cup sliced white button mushrooms
- splash of balsamic vinegar
- splash of tamari lite
- 1/4 cup veggie broth
- 16 oz. firm tofu or protein of choice
- 1/4 tsp dried basil
- White sesame seeds
Pea Pistachio Pesto
- ¼ cup pistachios
- ½ cup cooked green peas
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1 cup packed fresh spinach (or sub basil)
- ¼ cup fresh mint or herbs of choice
- 2 TBSP fresh lemon juice
- 2 TBSP runny tahini
- Himalayan sea salt
- Black pepper
Easy Pickled Cabbage
- 1/2 head purple cabbage, shredded with a mandoline slicer
- 1 cup of filtered water
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2–3 tsp pure maple syrup
Instructions
- Before beginning the recipe, prepare your pickled cabbage 3-4 hours in advance.
In a large glass airtight container (I love these Weck jars!) combine shredded purple cabbage, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, and maple syrup. Cover and refrigerate for 3-4 hours or overnight.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice tofu into 1″ cubes and toss with dried basil in a bowl. Spread the cubes in an even layer on the baking sheet bake for 15-20 minutes, until lightly browned. Set aside.
- If you haven’t already done so, cook your quinoa according to package instruction.
Make your pea pesto by blending together ingredients pistachios through black pepper until well combined, adding more lemon juice as needed to thin. The consistency should be thick and creamy with texture.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat with a splash of veggie broth. Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan with a dash of Himalayan sea salt. Toss to coat and then let the mushrooms cook for 3-5 minutes. Once your mushrooms are starting to soften and brown, add a splash of balsamic vinegar and tamari lite and stir to combine. Cook for 2-3 more minutes then remove from heat.
- Steam green peas for 2-3 minutes on the stovetop, until vibrant green and tender/
To assemble your Pickled Cabbage Quinoa Bowls, divide the quinoa and kale between bowls and top with warm mushrooms, baked tofu, pickled cabbage, green peas, a dollop of pea pesto, and white sesame seeds.
- Store leftovers separately in the fridge for 3-5 days. Pickled cabbage will stay good for several weeks to a month.