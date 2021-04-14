Curry dishes are one of my favorite vegan meals because the yellow powder has a unique taste and is extremely flavorful. Today's Recipe of the Day is a bowl of chopped seasonal vegetables mixed with vegetable broth, coconut milk, curry powder, and turmeric powder, a tasty way to load up on nutrients and vitamins with powerful superfoods. Specifically, turmeric spice is a root that contains curcumin, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties linked to reducing your risk of diseases, including certain cancers. Now, you can still enjoy your favorite comfort food and indulge in sweet, savory flavors while taking care of your body.

One bowl of coconut cauliflower curry contains 246 calories, 9 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of protein so you sure don't have to add more protein but if you insist, small bits of tofu taste incredible with a curry sauce. When you dive in, you will first smell the sweet aroma of spices, including warm cinnamon then taste the comforting soup-like curry sauce with the creamiest texture as you bite into crisp, fresh vegetables.

Another perk of eating curry dishes is that you can use leftovers to make the most delicious meal–it's incredibly resourceful. Whenever I have veggie scraps from a stir fry or a leftover potato that didn't make it into a soup, I tell myself it's the perfect night to make a curry sauce and enjoy a big bowl of fresh vegetables so they don't go to waste. Oftentimes, I'll surprise myself with the number of frozen peas, carrots, and string beans I find in the back of my fridge and really turn nothing into something.

"To save time chopping, substitute a bag of frozen mixed vegetables or toss in some leftover cooked potatoes. Serve this tropical yellow curry over brown rice or another whole grain."

Coconut-Cauliflower Curry

Serves 4

Ingredients

3⁄4 cup vegetable broth

1 cup canned coconut milk

1 1/2 cups frozen green peas

1 large head cauliflower, cored and chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 teaspoons curry powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup diced fresh or drained canned pineapple

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together broth and coconut milk. Add peas, cauliflower, carrots, ginger, garlic, curry powder, turmeric, brown sugar, salt, and nutmeg, stirring well to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in pineapple and heat 2 more minutes. Top with cilantro and serve hot.

Per Serving:

Calories 246

Fat 12g

Sodium 441mg

Carbohydrates 30g

Fiber 9g

Sugar 14g

Protein 9g

Excerpted from The Everything Easy Vegan Cookbook by Adams Media. Copyright © 2021 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.