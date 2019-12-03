To Decrease Inflammation and Boost Immunity, Just Add Turmeric

If you frequent coffee shops, you may have noticed a wave of golden lattes, teas and juices cropping up lately: The ancient spice turmeric has been celebrated for centuries, but recently caught fire will the wellness crowd, with brands clamoring to get the superfood into their products.

Curcumin, the active ingredient in the "golden spice," boasts anti-inflammatory properties. Links have been drawn between high inflammation rates and cancer, obesity, heart disease, arthritis and many other common ailments such as acne and sports injury. In a study done by The K. G. Medical College's Department of Ophthalmology, curcumin was found to be as effective as steroid therapy in treating chronic inflammation of the eye.

While curcumin only accounts for about 3% of the turmeric root, taking a supplement can be a good way to boost your ability to fight back against anything that's going around these winter months, when everyone seems to be getting sick. That's because turmeric increases the body's immunomodulating capacity, which helps to moderate the immune system. Some even supplement their turmeric by adding black pepper when you take it, which is said to increase the absorption of curcumin by up to 2000%.

While golden milk lattes and kombucha have far less of the active ingredient, reaching for a premade turmeric drink is a fun, delicious way to help reduce inflammation and boost your antioxidant intake. A study done by The Journal of Food Quality determined turmeric is a good source of natural flavonoids, which are a great source of antioxidants, those free radical-scavenging elements that are known to help prevent coronary heart disease and fight cancer. Here are our favorite ways to get your daily dose of the magic golden powder:

Supplements

Brandless, a company that makes lower-priced versions of staples by keeping branding costs to a minimum, has a great Turmeric and Black Pepper supplement that rings in for the low price of $4 for a 30-ct container. Buy it here. They also have a golden milk mix that will turn your favorite non-dairy milk into a frothy golden latte, available here.

Drinks

Pressed Juicery makes multiple drink offerings featuring turmeric as well as a vitality shot packed full of the super spice. GT's Kombucha also makes a 'Tantric Turmeric' flavor, which is loaded with flu-fighting antioxidants as well as billions of live probiotics.

Moon Juice's Cosmic Gold latte mix takes turmeric out of the food arena and into the beauty space by adding vegan collagen to help improve texture, hydration, and even skin tone while you sip.

Numi Organic Tea has a great range of turmeric tea, which spans from a pre-made golden milk latte all the way to a turmeric chai.

Snacks

If you're looking for a high dose of turmeric to bolster your immune system, these snacks alone aren't going to do it, but they're a delicious way to incorporate a little turmeric gold into your day, alongside a supplement. Larabar has an organic, vegan snack bar flavored with Superfoods turmeric, ginger and beet for a quick on-the-go bite. Vegan Rob's also has a savory supergrain turmeric chip that you can purchase on Amazon.

What's your favorite way to eat turmeric? Let us know in the comments down below.