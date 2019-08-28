The Top 20 Vegetables with the Highest Protein per Serving

Everyone who contemplates going plant-based has the same question: where do I get my protein? Simple answer: Vegetables! Contrary to the popular belief that you have to eat animal protein to get enough into your diet, one of the best ways to get protein is by eating vegetables. Animals provide protein because they're fed a diet of plants that are high in protein, so if you cut out the middleman -- or middle cow or middle chicken in this case -- you can get the same protein just by going direct-to-the-source.

Women should eat approximately 45 to 55 grams of protein per day, or more if you are super active, pregnant or have other considerations, whereas men need anywhere from 55 to 75 grams. This daily recommendation depends on your weight and activity level, so check out your best way to calculate your needs is using this handy tool from Calculator.net.

For more info on all things protein on a plant-based diet, check out our complete Beginner's Guide, from a nutritionist. But back to the topic of best veggies for protein. Here's a handy list of what to add to your plate to get all the protein you need to be healthy, full and enjoy delicious meals all day long.

Plants have fiber, vitamins, calcium, iron, and minerals, so not only will you likely feel fuller for longer, your whole body will benefit. Below we list the top 20 highest-protein vegetables with the most protein per 1 cup serving, in reverse order (we had to build the suspense). Consider adding a few of these to your plate every day, for a more nutrient-dense, high-protein diet.

For more sources of protein from plant-based sources, see the Getting Started section on The Beet.

