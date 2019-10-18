The 6 Seeds with the Most Protein

This is the season when we actually get excited about seeds. Pumpkin seeds are one of the most fun parts of carving that pumpkin since you can roast them with a touch of salt and they come out as a tasty treat for the rest of the ghoulish season and pack a protein punch that makes them healthy and delicious. So get carving, snacking and check out the other seeds to add to your rotation -- whether you sprinkle them on your cereal, salad, acai bowl or in your smoothie.

Fast facts about seeds

By weight, hemp seeds provide similar amounts of protein as beef and lamb, so 2–3 tablespoons of hemp seeds, provide about 11 grams of protein. They are considered a complete protein source, which means that they provide all the essential amino

Though a tablespoon of chia contains only 3 grams of protein, it's a complete protein, and the tiny black and white seeds are chock full of other healthy nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, carbohydrates, protein, fiber, antioxidants, and calcium

We found six seeds that deserve recognition for being protein heroes, and they also contain other nutrients that give you energy and provide health benefits when following a plant-based diet. The best part about seeds is that you can buy them virtually anywhere already roasted, salted, unsalted; however, you choose!