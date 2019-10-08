15 Legumes with the Most Protein

Legumes and beans are the superheroes of a whole-food, plant-based diet since they pack a wallop of protein in a tiny package. When we went in search of the winning bean, pea or legume for protein per ounce, we found so many contenders we had to cover them all. These unsung heroes (looking at you, navy beans) have gotten humans through some hard times, nutritionally speaking. Now we should load up our plates, make soups and spreads, and welcome these little powerhouses into our lives on a daily basis. Just remember that most of them require soaking for hours before consuming. So plan ahead. That said, they're worth it for the benefit to your body, health, and tastebuds. Hummus, we always loved you.