Roasted Aubergine and Tomato Pasta with Basil Pesto
Mother's Day is this Sunday and we're looking for every way to spoil the mom in our life all weekend. There's no better way to show how much you love mom by cooking her a healthy, delicious homemade meal she can enjoy with her glass of wine. Even better, this meal is healthy so mom can eat the entire bowl and enjoy a dessert after dinner. Prepare this dish with crunchy pine nuts and fresh shaved vegan parmesan, we love the Follow Your Heart or Violife brands. Watch a movie together while she raves about this roasted aubergine and tomato pasta. Cheers to a night mom won't forget!
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally
Why we love it: When you're looking for a sophisticated meal to enjoy that's easy to make and won't leave you cooking in the kitchen for hours, this roasted eggplant pasta is the perfect recipe. It's full of fresh flavors and a great way to load up on veggies while you enjoy pasta.
Make it for: A healthy dinner and treat mom to a homemade Italian meal. Cheers to you for making a delicious plant-based dinner and cheers to mom for everything she's done for you!
Serves 6 people
Ingredients
- 2.5 cups of pasta shape of choice
Sauce
- 4 medium aubergine chopped into 1-inch cubes
- 1 tomato, I use a mixture of large and cherry, ideally vine. Halved or quartered.
- 1 large red onion roughly diced
- 5-6 springs fresh thyme
- The whole bulb of garlic cloves removed and bashed
- 4 tbsp. Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Pesto
- 1/2 cup of toasted pine nuts
- Juice ½ lemon
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 garlic clove
- 2tbs nutritional yeast
- 1 tsp sea salt
- a good grind of black pepper
- 1/2 cup of basil thick stems removed.
To serve
- Fresh basil and thyme leaves
- Green salad
- Vegan parmesan
Instructions
- Pre heats the oven to 320°F. Place all the ingredients for the sauce into a large oven dish or baking tray, give it a good stir to combine and place in the hot oven. Stir every 15 minutes, until the vegetables are soft golden and some lightly charred. It may take a little longer than 45 minutes.
- Once the vegetables are done you can cover with foil and keep warm in a low oven until you’re ready to serve.
- Whilst the vegetables are cooking, make your pesto. Hold back 2 tbsp. of pine nuts and add the rest of the ingredients to a high-speed blender and pulse until desired consistency, you don’t want it too smooth and paste-like. You can use a pestle and mortar, if preferred but start with the garlic, basil and nuts and gradually add the oil and lemon.
- Set aside covered until ready to use.
- When you’re ready to serve, boil the pasta to the packets instructions, I always take a minute or two off for al dente.
- Take your vegetables out of the oven, remove any thyme stalks and garlic skins. With a folk squish all the garlic cloves you come across to a paste and stir through the veg.
- Once the pasta is cooked drain and add to the tray with the vegetables, giving everything and good stir to coat.
- Serve in bowls with a dollop of pesto to stir through, a sprinkle of extra pin nuts and some fresh herbs scattered on top.
- You may like to serve a green salad and bowl of vegan parm on the side too.