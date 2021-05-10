Today's Recipe of the Day is Thai Curry Noodle soup, a comforting yet light recipe to enjoy all year long. Thai dishes are complementary to a plant-based diet because oftentimes tofu is the key ingredient, especially in a meatless Pad Thai. The soy-based protein contains 8 grams of protein per 100 grams of tofu to keep you fuller longer.

Press the tofu and soak cashews ahead of time and start the preparation for your dish. This recipe calls for superfood ingredients like garlic, curry powder (which contains turmeric), and lemongrass, adding an earthy citrus tang to the soup. Lemongrass, often used as a therapeutic fragrance, contains powerful antioxidants that help lower cholesterol and reduce aches and pains in your body, according to WebMD. When you take your first spoonful of the noodle soup, you'll smell and taste the sweet aroma of lemongrass, leaving your taste buds with a rich, warm lemony after taste. Enjoy!

Recipes excerpted from The Plant-Based Cookbook. Copyright © 2021 by Ashley Madden. Photography by Ashley Madden. Used with permission of Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.

Thai Curry Noodle Soup

Makes 4–6 servings

Ingredients

1 (12–14 ounce) package extra-firm organic tofu, pressed and cut into ¾-inch cubes

½ cup cashews, soaked in water for 2–3 hours

1 yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon finely grated ginger

1 Thai chili, thinly sliced (omit for less spicy)

1 large red bell pepper, deseeded and cut into thin strips

6 ounces shiitake or cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons curry powder (mild for less spicy)

2 (4-inch) pieces of lemongrass, halved lengthwise

6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

3 cups bite-sized broccoli florets

2 nests (3.5 ounces) brown rice vermicelli noodle

2–3 tablespoons tamari

2–3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

Optional Garnishes:

1 bunch cilantro or mint, sliced scallions, siracha, sliced red pepper, enoki mushrooms

Instructions