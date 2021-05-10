Recipe of the Day: Vegan Thai Curry Noodle Soup
Today's Recipe of the Day is Thai Curry Noodle soup, a comforting yet light recipe to enjoy all year long. Thai dishes are complementary to a plant-based diet because oftentimes tofu is the key ingredient, especially in a meatless Pad Thai. The soy-based protein contains 8 grams of protein per 100 grams of tofu to keep you fuller longer.
Press the tofu and soak cashews ahead of time and start the preparation for your dish. This recipe calls for superfood ingredients like garlic, curry powder (which contains turmeric), and lemongrass, adding an earthy citrus tang to the soup. Lemongrass, often used as a therapeutic fragrance, contains powerful antioxidants that help lower cholesterol and reduce aches and pains in your body, according to WebMD. When you take your first spoonful of the noodle soup, you'll smell and taste the sweet aroma of lemongrass, leaving your taste buds with a rich, warm lemony after taste. Enjoy!
Recipes excerpted from The Plant-Based Cookbook. Copyright © 2021 by Ashley Madden. Photography by Ashley Madden. Used with permission of Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.
Thai Curry Noodle Soup
Makes 4–6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (12–14 ounce) package extra-firm organic tofu, pressed and cut into ¾-inch cubes
- ½ cup cashews, soaked in water for 2–3 hours
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon finely grated ginger
- 1 Thai chili, thinly sliced (omit for less spicy)
- 1 large red bell pepper, deseeded and cut into thin strips
- 6 ounces shiitake or cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons curry powder (mild for less spicy)
- 2 (4-inch) pieces of lemongrass, halved lengthwise
- 6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 3 cups bite-sized broccoli florets
- 2 nests (3.5 ounces) brown rice vermicelli noodle
- 2–3 tablespoons tamari
- 2–3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
Optional Garnishes:
- 1 bunch cilantro or mint, sliced scallions, siracha, sliced red pepper, enoki mushrooms
Instructions
- While pressing the tofu and soaking the cashews, prepare all the vegetables and set them aside. In a large pot, sauté the onion with a few tablespoons of water for 5 to 7 minutes or until the onion is translucent.
- Add the garlic, ginger, Thai chili, red pepper, mushrooms, and curry powder and continue to sauté for another 3 to 5 minutes, adding water as needed.
- Add the lemongrass and vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and simmer, partially covered, for 10 minutes.
- Now, add the cubed tofu and broccoli and simmer, partially covered, for another 5 minutes until the broccoli is bright green and tender. Add the vermicelli noodles and stir.
- Turn the heat off and remove 1 cup of broth from the pot and transfer to a high-speed blender. Drain the cashews, discard the soaking water, and add them to the blender with the broth. Blend until completely smooth. Return the cashew blend to the pot and stir in 2 tablespoons each tamari and lime juice. Remove and discard the lemongrass stalks. Taste and adjust tamari and lime as needed. The noodles should be cooked by now.
- Divide the soup among bowls (use tongs to get the veggies and noodles and a ladle for the broth). Garnish as you wish!
- Variations: Increase the cashews to 1 cup for a creamier soup or reduce for a lighter version. Omit the cashews for a clear broth or nut-free option.