This week we're diving into the holiday feast to celebrate Thanksgiving and good times with loved ones. Adding to your menu this week are buckwheat pancakes with caramelized maple peaches or fresh fruit of your choice, the complete perfect breakfast. Enjoy this meal for a healthier, yet delicious, breakfast before the big meal.

What's the best part about this recipe? These pancakes are completely gluten-free and vegan. The base of the pancake is made with grain-like seed buckwheat and mixed with nondairy milk instead of regular dairy. If you've never had buckwheat pancakes, the seed adds a nice thick texture. Drizzle real maple syrup on your final masterpiece, a spread of butter, and enjoy.

This recipe is simple to make and easy to whip together, especially if you're hosting a small group of loved ones for breakfast. If you don't love peaches, you can use whatever fruits are in season or anything you have on hand and follow the same instructions for caramelizing fruit. Caramelized bananas and apples are a tasty substitute. Feel free to add cinnamon, nutmeg, or other spices to the mix to add a festive twist. Double the batch and enjoy every bite, before the big Thanksgiving dinner.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: Pancakes are a classic breakfast that everyone loves. This recipe adds a healthier twist and tastes incredibly delicious. Everyone in your family will love this sweet treat.

Make it for: Breakfast before the big dinner. Make these pancakes for your loved ones without telling them they're vegan or gluten-free, I bet they won't even notice the difference!