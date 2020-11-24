GF and Vegan Recipe: Buckwheat Pancakes with Caramelized Maple Peaches
This week we're diving into the holiday feast to celebrate Thanksgiving and good times with loved ones. Adding to your menu this week are buckwheat pancakes with caramelized maple peaches or fresh fruit of your choice, the complete perfect breakfast. Enjoy this meal for a healthier, yet delicious, breakfast before the big meal.
What's the best part about this recipe? These pancakes are completely gluten-free and vegan. The base of the pancake is made with grain-like seed buckwheat and mixed with nondairy milk instead of regular dairy. If you've never had buckwheat pancakes, the seed adds a nice thick texture. Drizzle real maple syrup on your final masterpiece, a spread of butter, and enjoy.
This recipe is simple to make and easy to whip together, especially if you're hosting a small group of loved ones for breakfast. If you don't love peaches, you can use whatever fruits are in season or anything you have on hand and follow the same instructions for caramelizing fruit. Caramelized bananas and apples are a tasty substitute. Feel free to add cinnamon, nutmeg, or other spices to the mix to add a festive twist. Double the batch and enjoy every bite, before the big Thanksgiving dinner.
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally
Why we love it: Pancakes are a classic breakfast that everyone loves. This recipe adds a healthier twist and tastes incredibly delicious. Everyone in your family will love this sweet treat.
Make it for: Breakfast before the big dinner. Make these pancakes for your loved ones without telling them they're vegan or gluten-free, I bet they won't even notice the difference!
Buckwheat Pancakes with Caramelized Maple Peaches
Serves 4
Ingredients
Pancakes
Wet
- 1 cup oat or non-dairy milk of choice
- 1 tbs apple cider vinegar or lemon juice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp almond extract (optional)
Dry
- ½ cup ground almonds/almond flour
- ½ cup sprouted buckwheat flour or regular buckwheat flour
- ¼ cup all-purpose gluten-free flour
- 1 tbs baking powder
- 2 tbs caster sugar
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon (optional)
- Pinch of salt
Peaches
- 2 peaches
- 2 tbs maple syrup
- Light oil to grease the pan coconut or groundnut
To serve
- Dairy-free yogurt of choice I used almond
- A handful of raw chopped almonds
- A drizzle of maple syrup (optional)
Instructions
- In a small bowl combine the wet ingredients and set aside.
- In another larger bowl combine the dry ingredients and set aside.
- Stone and slice the peaches and set aside.
- Combine the wet ingredients into the dry and stir to combine, do not overwork the batter. Set aside again.
- Heat 2 non-stick frying pans lightly grease both with a little oil.
- First, add the peaches to one of the hot pans, have the temperature on medium-high, you don’t want to burn them, just lightly char. After a couple of minutes turn the peaches to cook on the other side.
- While the peaches are cooking cook the pancakes in the other pan in batches. You should get 12, 3-inch pancakes approx. cook for a minute or two on each side. Once you see bubbles forming in the center and the edges starting to dry it's time to flip them.
- Once the peaches have softened add the maple syrup, it will bubble a little. Stir to coat the peaches and allow to reduce a little and the peaches get sticky. A couple of minutes will be enough.
- When you are ready to serve, add 3 pancakes to each plate and top with yogurt and the peaches, finish with some chopped almonds and a little extra drizzle of maple if you like.