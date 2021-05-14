Today's Recipe of the Day is a warm, rich risotto made with red beets and beet greens, a resourceful and healthy way to enjoy comfort food. Beets are extraordinarily healthy and help protect your heart, eyes, brain, and help reduce inflammation in your body, yet they are often overlooked when it comes to cooking because the vegetable is intimidating to many. With the help of this recipe, beets will become your new favorite ingredient.

This risotto recipe is created by food journalist and best-selling author Mark Bittman who wrote VB6: Eat Vegan Before 6:00 to Lose Weight and Restore Your Health . . . for Good and just released his latest book entitled Animal, Vegetable Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal. "When more people eat more plant-based, more of the time, then that's the bigger win for humanity and the planet than trying to convince people to eat strictly vegan all the time," Bittman told The Beet.

Bittman has decades of culinary experience and knows how to make delicious, healthy meals for everyone. Serve this risotto recipe this weekend for your dinner guests or practice your chef skills and experiment with new ingredients like the stems on the beets, which have rich, earthy flavors and add a nice texture to the dish. Either way, this entrée is perfect for any occasion, and risotto leftovers the next day are arguably better.

If you want more content and recipes from Mark Bittman, sign up for the Bittman Project.

Time: About 1 hour

Barley Risotto with Beets and Greens

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups whole-grain (“hulled”) barley

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

4 to 5 cups vegetable stock or water

4 tablespoons olive oil, or more as needed

1 onion, chopped

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup dry white wine or water

12 ounces beets, peeled and grated

2 cups arugula, or chopped beet greens if they came with the beets

Instructions