Recipe of the Day: Coconut Ceviche Created by the Chef of Planta

Today's Recipe of the Day is coconut ceviche created by Executive Chef David Lee of the popular plant-based restaurant, Planta with several locations in Florida and a new location in New York City. This is Chef's favorite summer dish to make at home because the taste is super refreshing and it's easy to make.

This healthy coconut ceviche recipe calls for fresh ingredients like shallots, jalapeno, chillis, coriander stems, and lime to season and add flavor to the coconut meat which has a subtle taste but is a healthy ingredient to enjoy all summer. One cup or 80 grams of coconut meat has 7 grams of fiber which helps to aid healthy digestion, according to a study about the American Dietetic Association's position on dietary fiber. This recipe is light, refreshing, and a healthy dish to serve at your summer pool parties or rooftop hangouts.

Coconut Ceviche

Ingredients

1-2 Young Thai Coconut

Ingredients for Marinade:

3 shallots, sliced thinly

1 jalapeno, minced

2 tbsp. Anaheim chilis, minced

20 coriander stems

Grey salt, to taste

4 tbs. fresh lime juice

Instructions