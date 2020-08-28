Sweet and Savory Blackberry Basil Vegan Yogurt Toast Recipe
Toast for breakfast is one of the easiest ways to nourish your body first thing in the morning. But after a while, you can start to run out of ideas of what to spread on your toast like avocado, peanut butter, vegan butter, and a fresh fruit jam. So, after searching the web for creative toast recipes I came across this plant-based blackberry basil yogurt toast which quickly made it to the list of my favorite breakfast meals.
This unique recipe is the perfect combination of sweet and savory since the plain dairy-free yogurt adds a smooth tartness, blackberries add sweetness, and the basil adds a fresh finishing touch. It's so simple to make and I've had these ingredients in my refrigerator for the entire summer, I just didn't know how to put them to use without eating them separately. Add this to your vegan breakfast rotation!
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: Switching up your toast for a new creative breakfast combination feels like a big accomplishment. This recipe tastes delicious and is far different from your usual toast toppings like peanut butter or avocado.
Make it for: A quick breakfast or an on-the-go snack. Taste the freshness of each ingredient in one bite!
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Blackberry Basil Yogurt Toast
Yields Four Toasts
Ingredients
- 4 slices of bread (Gluten-free and/or vegan as needed)
- 1-pint blackberries
- 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk yogurt
- A drizzle of balsamic vinegar
- A drizzle of maple syrup
- A handful of fresh basil
Instructions
- Add washed blackberries to a bowl and drizzle with a tiny bit of balsamic vinegar and maple syrup. Lightly smash with the back of a fork and allow them to sit for 5 minutes to break down.
- Meanwhile, add the toast to the toaster.
- To assemble, spread a few tablespoons of almond milk yogurt on freshly toasted bread and top with a heaping spoonful of muddled balsamic blackberries. Top with fresh basil and a drizzle of maple syrup, if desired.
- Enjoy!