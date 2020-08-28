Toast for breakfast is one of the easiest ways to nourish your body first thing in the morning. But after a while, you can start to run out of ideas of what to spread on your toast like avocado, peanut butter, vegan butter, and a fresh fruit jam. So, after searching the web for creative toast recipes I came across this plant-based blackberry basil yogurt toast which quickly made it to the list of my favorite breakfast meals.

This unique recipe is the perfect combination of sweet and savory since the plain dairy-free yogurt adds a smooth tartness, blackberries add sweetness, and the basil adds a fresh finishing touch. It's so simple to make and I've had these ingredients in my refrigerator for the entire summer, I just didn't know how to put them to use without eating them separately. Add this to your vegan breakfast rotation!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Switching up your toast for a new creative breakfast combination feels like a big accomplishment. This recipe tastes delicious and is far different from your usual toast toppings like peanut butter or avocado.

Make it for: A quick breakfast or an on-the-go snack. Taste the freshness of each ingredient in one bite!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes