Hey potato lovers, you'll really love this one! This potato and chickpea salad has the perfect amount of citrus, fresh herbs, crunchy and sweet hazelnuts, and a light touch of olive oil to become your go-to side dish from now on. This recipe is completely vegan, high in plant protein, and low in sugar, allowing you to eat as much as you want, guilt-free.

Most potato salads call for mayo, but in this recipe, you will use nothing but fresh produce and a mix of herbs which gives the salad excellent flavor--it's creamy and creamless at the same time. If you're having a dinner party or simply looking to eat healthier lunches or snacks, make a large batch of the salad and serve it or save it for the week.

If you're considering meal prepping, potato and chickpea salad make for a healthy and easy dish to add to the list. Make the potatoes separately and keep the dressing in a different container that way the salad will stay fresh in the fridge for up to a week, and combine them whenever you want to enjoy a delicious meal! You will feel satisfied, nourished, and happy to keep this recipe in your back pocket! Enjoy.

@ThePlantBasedSchool

Message From the Recipe Developer: "This delicious and creamy vegan potato salad is easy to make for a quick lunch and it's also perfect as a packed lunch to eat outside in the sun. It has a fresh and light flavor thanks to the herbs, lemon, and olive oil. It's naturally vegan and has no greasy mayo, but thanks to our useful trick you'll get a super creamy dressing that we are sure you'll love!"

Why we love it: Potato salad is an American classic and this recipe is only making things better. It's delcious, healthy, and the perfect lunch or snack. If you're new to a plant-based diet, add this recipe to your lineup because it's simple to make and will introduce you to the idea that fresh herbs go a long way and you can add them to almost any vegan dish to add flavor. Watch the video below for a step-by-step guide on how to make this masterpiece by the recipe developer and talented chef.

Make it for: A healthy lunch, snack, or serve it at your dinner party as a side dish to complement your entree. Potato salads can be eaten with almost any cuisine but they pair well with a barbeque or Mexican cuisine.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 25 mins

Potato and Chickpea Salad Topped With Crunchy Hazelnuts Serves 4 people Ingredients 2 pounds organic potatoes (900 grams)

1 cup chickpeas (160 grams)

1/3 cup hazelnuts (40 grams)

1/4 cup olive oil (40 grams)

1 handful arugula (25 grams)

1 handful flat-leaved parsley (10 grams)

1 handful dill (10 grams)

1/2 cup potato cooking water

1/4 clove garlic

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 green onions

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 tbsp coarse sea salt (to salt the potato water) Instructions Scrub the potatoes under running water with your hands or with a metal sponge. Then cut them into 2 inches (0.5 cm) thick slices.

In a large pot filled with water add a tbsp of coarse sea salt and the potatoes. Bring to boil, then cook for about 7 minutes. The potatoes should not be overcooked or they'll break apart in the salad. Save one cup of potato cooking water. Then drain the potatoes and quickly rinse them under cold water to lower their temperature.

In a blender, add 1 slice of boiled potato, green onion, dill, parsley, juice of half lemon, garlic, salt, olive oil, potato cooking water, black pepper, and blend for a few seconds. In a bowl, add the potatoes and the drained chickpeas together. Add the herb dressing to the bowl and mix well together. Add chopped hazelnuts. Add chopped arugula/rocket. Give it a quick mix and serve it with some freshly cut green onions on top.

Nutrition Facts:

Carbohydrates: 54g

Protein: 10g

Fat: 16g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 5g

Calcium: 71mg

Iron: 4mg