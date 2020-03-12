Moroccan-Inspired Salad with Superfoods and Plant-Based Protein
Moroccan Carrot and Chickpea Salad
Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Why we love it: This Moroccan inspired salad is gluten-free, low in calories, and easy to make. It's packed with fresh and whole foods including several immune-boosting foods like cumin, ginger, pepper flakes, oranges, and lemon. This salad will keep fresh up to 3 days in the fridge. For time purposes: "To speed the quinoa cooling process, spread cooked quinoa into a shallow bowl. This will allow for the steam to release faster."
Health Benefits: This flavorful salad is full of superfoods that are rich in nutrients like quinoa, chickpeas, almonds, arugula, and mint. While salad dressings are normally high in calories and sugar, this one is not. The Moroccan dressing is flavored with healthy spices and powerful antioxidants like pepper flakes, cumin, and ginger.
Make it for: A healthy and filling lunch or serve it as a side dish with dinner.
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup quinoa
- 1 1/3 cup water
- 1/2 cup almonds
- 1 shallot small
- 1 cup carrots grated
- 1 can chickpeas (400 ml)
- 2.5 oz arugula
- 1/2 cup mint tightly packed
- 1/4 cup dates chopped
Moroccan Salad Dressing
- 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp orange juice
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ginger
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp coriander
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- pinch red pepper flakes
Instructions
- In a saucepan combine quinoa and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer and cook quinoa for 12-15 minutes. Fluff with a spoon and cover with a tea towel. Let cool.
- Toast almonds in a skillet on medium heat, stirring often until fragrant and golden browned (approx. 8-10 mins). Remove from heat.
- Prepare dressing in a small bowl by whisking together oil, lemon juice, orange juice, maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, cumin, coriander, sea salt, and red pepper flakes.
- In a large mixing bowl combine quinoa, chopped shallot, grated carrot, chickpeas, arugula, chopped mint and dates, and toasted almonds. Pour over the dressing and toss to combine.