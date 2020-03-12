Moroccan-Inspired Salad with Superfoods and Plant-Based Protein

Moroccan Carrot and Chickpea Salad

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Why we love it: This Moroccan inspired salad is gluten-free, low in calories, and easy to make. It's packed with fresh and whole foods including several immune-boosting foods like cumin, ginger, pepper flakes, oranges, and lemon. This salad will keep fresh up to 3 days in the fridge. For time purposes: "To speed the quinoa cooling process, spread cooked quinoa into a shallow bowl. This will allow for the steam to release faster."

Health Benefits: This flavorful salad is full of superfoods that are rich in nutrients like quinoa, chickpeas, almonds, arugula, and mint. While salad dressings are normally high in calories and sugar, this one is not. The Moroccan dressing is flavored with healthy spices and powerful antioxidants like pepper flakes, cumin, and ginger.

Make it for: A healthy and filling lunch or serve it as a side dish with dinner.

Ingredients: 2/3 cup quinoa

1 1/3 cup water

1/2 cup almonds

1 shallot small

1 cup carrots grated

1 can chickpeas (400 ml)

2.5 oz arugula

1/2 cup mint tightly packed

1/4 cup dates chopped Moroccan Salad Dressing 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp orange juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp coriander

1/4 tsp sea salt

pinch red pepper flakes