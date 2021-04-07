It's never too late to eat more vegetables. If one of your goals is to eat plant-based to be healthier, then gather delicious, nutrient-dense recipes like this one to help you inch closer to the results you crave without compromising taste.

In today's Recipe of the Day, we turn a simple salad into a complex yet easy-to-make grain bowl with nutrient-dense vegetables, fiber-filled brown rice, protein-rich beans, and a low-calorie sweet sauce that adds tremendous flavor.

In this seasonal recipe, you will dive into the fresh and crisp flavors of jicama, a root vegetable packed with minerals and vitamins including iron and vitamin C for energy and immunity. Although you can enjoy jicamas year-round, the two prime seasons for this root vegetable are fall and spring, so find jicama at your local grocery store in the produce section for best taste.

Aside from the slightly sweet and nutty root veggie, you will also crunch on sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, and shredded carrots for more taste, texture, and health benefits. The other two components of this bowl include a savory and comforting brown rice that's full of fiber and a handful of white beans, a good source of plant-based protein with 17 grams per one cup. Your grain bowl turned masterpiece is a healthy and delicious way to eat more of what you love so you can still conquer your health goals.

We enlisted popular vegan recipe developer Britt Berlin to create this healthy spring-inspired recipe just for you with a step-by-step video so you can follow along and build your bowl to perfection. Watch the video below.

Recipe Developer: Britt Berlin, @the_bananadiaries

Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes