Vegan and Keto Rainbow Cauliflower Rice Sushi
Vegetable-filled sushi is delicious and very low in calories. Traditional sushi recipes use white rice, however, this recipe swaps rice for cauliflower, a healthier option because white rice can spike blood pressure and is not as nutrient-dense as cauliflower, and the more vegetables the better!
Cauliflower is a keto-friendly substitute for anything high in carbs like rice or dough. Cauliflower pizza is a big hit amongst keto dieters! The white vegetable, similar to broccoli, is low in net carbs having only 3 grams of net carbs per 3-ounce servings, meaning it's high in fiber. Not only is the veggie swap low in carbs, but it's also 25 calories, which is very low compared to white rice. White rice typically has 130 to 150 calories per 3-ounce serving. Cauliflower also provides 100% of the vitamin C we need in a day and is a good source of folic acid.
Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen
Why we love it: This recipe is a lighter and healthier version than traditional vegan sushi because it swaps rice for cauliflower. Cauliflower is keto-friendly and low in calories so you can enjoy the entire sushi dish without feeling guilty or overly full.
Make it for: A healthy lunch or dinner. For extra flavor and a bold taste, dip your veggie sushi into low sodium soy sauce with a side of ginger and wasabi. Save the leftovers for breakfast or lunch the next day!
Ingredients
- 1 head of cauliflower
- Rice vinegar
- Seaweed sheets
- Coconut aminos (healthy soy sauce alternative, I get mine at Trader Joe’s)
- Avocado
- Peppers
- Mango
- Cucumber
- Purple cabbage
- Carrots
- *Having a bamboo mat for sushi helps but you could use a towel (You can fill your sushi rolls with whatever you’d like these are just the vegetables I used, I also am not providing measurements of the veggies because you can make as many or as little rolls as you want)
Instructions
- Cut up all of your veggies into sticks to fit nicely in your sushi rolls.
- Pulse 1 head of raw cauliflower in a food processor until it's broken down into rice-sized pieces.
- Put cauliflower in nut milk bag, cheesecloth, or in a towel to ring out some of the moisture.
- Transfer cauliflower to bowl and add 1 tbsp of rice vinegar and stir.
- Layout your seaweed and cover the seaweed with a thin layer of cauliflower rice, leave about an inch of space at the top and bottom of your seaweed.
- Add the fillings of your choice to the roll and start rolling! Wet the top of the seaweed a little to seal the roll in place.
- Gently cut the sushi into pieces with a very sharp knife, this is key! Clean the knife off between every cut, it will help.
- Serve right away. This is best when eaten fresh.
- Dip in coconut aminos and ENJOY!