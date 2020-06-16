Vegan and Keto Rainbow Cauliflower Rice Sushi

Vegetable-filled sushi is delicious and very low in calories. Traditional sushi recipes use white rice, however, this recipe swaps rice for cauliflower, a healthier option because white rice can spike blood pressure and is not as nutrient-dense as cauliflower, and the more vegetables the better!

Cauliflower is a keto-friendly substitute for anything high in carbs like rice or dough. Cauliflower pizza is a big hit amongst keto dieters! The white vegetable, similar to broccoli, is low in net carbs having only 3 grams of net carbs per 3-ounce servings, meaning it's high in fiber. Not only is the veggie swap low in carbs, but it's also 25 calories, which is very low compared to white rice. White rice typically has 130 to 150 calories per 3-ounce serving. Cauliflower also provides 100% of the vitamin C we need in a day and is a good source of folic acid.

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Why we love it: This recipe is a lighter and healthier version than traditional vegan sushi because it swaps rice for cauliflower. Cauliflower is keto-friendly and low in calories so you can enjoy the entire sushi dish without feeling guilty or overly full.

Make it for: A healthy lunch or dinner. For extra flavor and a bold taste, dip your veggie sushi into low sodium soy sauce with a side of ginger and wasabi. Save the leftovers for breakfast or lunch the next day!