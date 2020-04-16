Vegan Buddha Bowl With Quinoa and Vegetables

Looking for a vegan and healthy buddha bowl? This recipe makes a great lunch or dinner. It’s easy to toss together, taking no more than 15 minutes of your time and is also gluten-free. Made with an abundance and fresh vegs like leafy greens, zucchini noodles, purple cabbage, cucumber, and avocado. Layered over a bed of quinoa, and sprinkled with edamame for an extra protein boost. Then drizzled with a Mustard Paprika dressing. This Vegan and Healthy Buddha Bowl are refreshing, nutritious and flavor-packed. It’s certainly one of my go-to recipes.

For some extra protein, I’ve also added some edamame beans. Edamame beans have become a bit of a staple for me, adding them to many of my plant-based dishes. Edamame is soybeans that come from the pod. I buy mine frozen and steam them for 3-6 minutes. (You want them to be al-dente and not overcooked. Overcooked edamame are mushy and dry – kinda gross).

Prep Time 15 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Servings 2 people

Vegan and Healthy Buddha Bowl Ingredients Buddha Bowl 1 heaping cup quinoa, cooked*

1 handful baby greens (spinach or lambs lettuce)

1/4 cup cucumber, chopped

1/2 zucchini, spiralized or grated

1/3 cup purple cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 cup edamame beans

1 avocado Mustard Paprika Dressing 2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1/2 tsp paprika

Pinch salt Instructions Prepare the veg: chop the cucumber, spiralize zucchini using a spiralizer (or grate with a cheese grater), thinly slice cabbage using a mandoline or a sharp knife. If using frozen edamame, steam for 3-5 minutes until al-dente. Between two bowls, divide cooked quinoa*, leafy greens, cucumber, zucchini, cabbage, edamame beans, and avocado. Prepare the dressing by mixing oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, diced garlic, paprika, and salt. Stir well with a fork to combine. Pour dressing over buddha bowl, using as much as desired.

NOTES

*To make 1 cup cooked quinoa: combine 1/3 cup quinoa and 2/3 cup water in a pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 12-15 minutes.

I like to prepare a big batch of quinoa to last me through the week, so it's ready for buddha bowls like this. Quinoa will keep in the fridge for up to one week.

Mustard Paprika Dressing will keep in fridge for up to 5 days.

I've used a spiralizer to make my zucchini into noodles, however it's not necessary for this recipe. If you don't have one simply grate the zucchini using a cheese grater.

I've used a mandoline to thinly slice my cabbage, however, it's not necessary for this recipe. If you don't have one simply slice the cabbage very thinly with a sharp knife.

Nutrition Note: Information is a rough estimate

Calories: 465kcal | Carbohydrates: 38g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 32g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 20g | Sodium: 252mg | Potassium: 1156mg | Fiber: 12g | Sugar: 3g