Make this traditional wellington recipe for an elegant, delectable main dish this Thanksgiving. Typically, wellington is made with beef, but this recipe swaps out meat for a black bean, walnut, and mushroom filling bursting with flavor. This vegan wellington is easy to prepare and will be a crowd-pleaser for all your guests.

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 45 min

Total Time: 65 min

Vegan Wellington

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 Sheet Vegan Puff Pastry

1/2 Tsp Dried Rosemary

2 Tbsp Grounds Flax Seeds

8 oz Button Mushrooms, minced

5 Tbsp Water

2 Tbsp Tamari Sauce, (soy sauce works as well)

2 Tbsp Preferred cooking oil

1 15oz Can of Black Beans, drained and rinse

1 Cup Onion, diced

1 Cup Walnuts

2 Small Carrots, diced

3/4 Cup Breadcrumbs

2 Stalks Celery, diced

2 Tbsp Tomato Paste

4 Cloves Garlic, minced

1/2 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Dried Thyme

1/4 Tsp Pepper

1 Tsp Dried Sage

1 Tbsp Vegan Butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F. If your puff pastry is frozen, take it out now to thaw it out. Stir in your ground flax and water in a small bowl, set aside. Heat your oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add your onions, celery, and carrots. Sauté for 7-8 minutes or until they’ve softened. Add the garlic, thyme, sage, and rosemary. Sauté for 1 minute until aromatic. Add your mushrooms and cook for 6-7 minutes. Add your tamari and cook for an additional 1 minute. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, add your drained and rinsed black beans. Mash your beans with either a fork or masher. It’s okay if there are still some whole beans left. Add your walnuts to a food processor, and pulse until you get a fine crumble texture. Add your sauté mixture, walnut crumbles, breadcrumbs, tomato paste, salt, and pepper to the large bowl with mashed black beans. Using either your hands or a rubber spatula, mix until well combined. Taste if you need to add any more salt or pepper. Roll out your puff pastry into a rough rectangle of about 12x14 inches over some parchment paper. Transfer your filling mixture over a separate piece of parchment paper and form it into a log. Transfer it over to the middle of your puff pastry. You can always reshape the log once it’s on the puff pastry. Take the sides; length-wise and one at a time gently wrap it over your filling. Gently press the puff pastry together to seal it. Now do the same thing with both ends of your wellington. Roll your wellington over so that the seams are facedown and transfer to a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Brush some melted vegan butter over it and using a sharp knife cut some diagonal slits going both ways to create a criss-cross design. Bake it in the oven for 30-33 minutes or until the outside is a beautiful golden brown color. Let it set aside for about 10 minutes before cutting into it.

Serve with some gravy, cranberry sauce, and/or your favorite sides. Enjoy!

For more vegan Thanksgiving ideas, check out this guide to 25 plant-based holiday recipes.