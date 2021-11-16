Vegan Wellington
Make this traditional wellington recipe for an elegant, delectable main dish this Thanksgiving. Typically, wellington is made with beef, but this recipe swaps out meat for a black bean, walnut, and mushroom filling bursting with flavor. This vegan wellington is easy to prepare and will be a crowd-pleaser for all your guests.
Prep Time: 20 min
Cook Time: 45 min
Total Time: 65 min
Vegan Wellington
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 1 Sheet Vegan Puff Pastry
- 1/2 Tsp Dried Rosemary
- 2 Tbsp Grounds Flax Seeds
- 8 oz Button Mushrooms, minced
- 5 Tbsp Water
- 2 Tbsp Tamari Sauce, (soy sauce works as well)
- 2 Tbsp Preferred cooking oil
- 1 15oz Can of Black Beans, drained and rinse
- 1 Cup Onion, diced
- 1 Cup Walnuts
- 2 Small Carrots, diced
- 3/4 Cup Breadcrumbs
- 2 Stalks Celery, diced
- 2 Tbsp Tomato Paste
4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1/2 Tsp Salt
- 1 Tsp Dried Thyme
- 1/4 Tsp Pepper
- 1 Tsp Dried Sage
- 1 Tbsp Vegan Butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400F. If your puff pastry is frozen, take it out now to thaw it out. Stir in your ground flax and water in a small bowl, set aside.
- Heat your oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add your onions, celery, and carrots. Sauté for 7-8 minutes or until they’ve softened.
- Add the garlic, thyme, sage, and rosemary. Sauté for 1 minute until aromatic.
- Add your mushrooms and cook for 6-7 minutes. Add your tamari and cook for an additional 1 minute. Set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl, add your drained and rinsed black beans. Mash your beans with either a fork or masher. It’s okay if there are still some whole beans left.
- Add your walnuts to a food processor, and pulse until you get a fine crumble texture.
- Add your sauté mixture, walnut crumbles, breadcrumbs, tomato paste, salt, and pepper to the large bowl with mashed black beans. Using either your hands or a rubber spatula, mix until well combined. Taste if you need to add any more salt or pepper.
- Roll out your puff pastry into a rough rectangle of about 12x14 inches over some parchment paper.
- Transfer your filling mixture over a separate piece of parchment paper and form it into a log. Transfer it over to the middle of your puff pastry. You can always reshape the log once it’s on the puff pastry. Take the sides; length-wise and one at a time gently wrap it over your filling. Gently press the puff pastry together to seal it. Now do the same thing with both ends of your wellington.
- Roll your wellington over so that the seams are facedown and transfer to a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
- Brush some melted vegan butter over it and using a sharp knife cut some diagonal slits going both ways to create a criss-cross design.
- Bake it in the oven for 30-33 minutes or until the outside is a beautiful golden brown color. Let it set aside for about 10 minutes before cutting into it.
Serve with some gravy, cranberry sauce, and/or your favorite sides. Enjoy!
