Looking for a delicious-tasting and easy-to-make holiday appetizer or snack? Enjoy these Loaded Sweet Potato Rounds baked into caramelized perfection and topped with vegan goat cheese and cranberry mash for the perfect sweet and savory bite.

This starter is simple to make and only requires ten minutes of prep and just 20 minutes to let bake in the oven. Fill your kitchen with a warm, sweet aroma and dive into these rounds to taste a bit of holiday cheer.

To make this recipe we’ll start by prepping and baking the potatoes. From there we’ll prepare the goat cheese mixture and cranberry sauce, and then it’s time for assembly!

attachment-sweet potato recipe loading...

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Loaded Sweet Potato Rounds with Vegan Goat Cheese and Cranberries

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil 30 mL

¼ tsp salt

Pinch of pepper

4 oz soft vegan goat cheese 113 g

2 Tbsp almond milk 30 mL

1 cup cranberry sauce

To serve: pepitas

Instructions

Prep Potatoes: Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C). Cut sweet potato crosswise into round discs, about ¼ inch thick. Brush each side with oil and arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake Potatoes: Bake for 20 minutes, or until fork-tender. Goat Cheese: Meanwhile, whisk together goat cheese and milk until smooth. Assemble: Let potatoes cool slightly, then top each with a dollop of whipped goat cheese, a spoonful of cranberry sauce, and a sprinkle of pepitas.

Nutrition:

Serving: 1 serving Calories: 377kcal (19%) Carbohydrates: 59g (20%) Protein: 7.4g (15%) Fat: 13.4g (21%) Saturated Fat: 5.3g (33%) Cholesterol: 14mg (5%) Sodium: 285mg (12%) Potassium: 948mg (27%) Fiber: 5.3g (22%) Sugar: 27.4g (30%) Calcium: 71mg (7%) Iron: 1mg (6%)