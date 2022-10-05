This easy vegan pumpkin pie is sweet, creamy, rich, and tastes so autumnal. It’s spiced perfectly with flavors of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg for the fall season.

You can play around with this recipe by adjusting the sweetness and the amount of spices you add.

The one important thing to remember for a great pumpkin pie is to let it rest overnight in the fridge. This will allow it to be set properly, so you can slice it nicely.

Vegan Pumpkin Pie is great for Thanksgiving or as a little treat for any gloomy day.

attachment-pumpkin_pie_07 loading...

Looking for an easier version?

Use store-bought tart dough for a quick version

Instead of coconut cream, you can also use store-bought vegan cream cheese, blended silken tofu, or cashew cream cheese, if that’s what you have at home

If you don’t have a good egg replacement powder, use cornstarch instead

Serve your pumpkin pie with store-bought vegan vanilla ice cream

Want to make this healthier?

Choose whole-wheat flour for the crust

Or make a crust out of nuts and dates

Cut down on the sugar, or use soaked dates for extra sweetness instead of sugar

What about taking this pie to the next level?

Make your own pumpkin puree, and choose a variety of different pumpkins or squashes for this. Butternut squash puree is especially delicious here

Add a splash of rum or vanilla liquor to the filling for extra flavor

Use a high-quality or homemade pumpkin pie spice mix

Get creative with decorating your pie: Use vegan whipped cream, fresh or candied fruits, chocolate, gold leaves, or sprinkles in fall colors

attachment-pumpkin_pie_09 loading...

Prep time: 40 mins

Baking time: 1 hour 15 mins

Cooling time: 8 hours

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

Crust:

5 oz flour

4 oz cold vegan butter, cut into small chunks

pinch of salt

pinch of sugar

Filling:

2.5 cups of pumpkin puree

1 cup of coconut cream

1/4 cup of maple syrup

1/4 cup of brown sugar

2 tbsp vegan egg replacer powder

1/4 cup of plant-based milk

2.5 tsp pumpkin spice mix

pinch of salt

Instructions