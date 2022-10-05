Easy and Delicious Vegan Pumpkin Pie
This easy vegan pumpkin pie is sweet, creamy, rich, and tastes so autumnal. It’s spiced perfectly with flavors of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg for the fall season.
You can play around with this recipe by adjusting the sweetness and the amount of spices you add.
The one important thing to remember for a great pumpkin pie is to let it rest overnight in the fridge. This will allow it to be set properly, so you can slice it nicely.
Vegan Pumpkin Pie is great for Thanksgiving or as a little treat for any gloomy day.
Looking for an easier version?
- Use store-bought tart dough for a quick version
- Instead of coconut cream, you can also use store-bought vegan cream cheese, blended silken tofu, or cashew cream cheese, if that’s what you have at home
- If you don’t have a good egg replacement powder, use cornstarch instead
- Serve your pumpkin pie with store-bought vegan vanilla ice cream
Want to make this healthier?
- Choose whole-wheat flour for the crust
- Or make a crust out of nuts and dates
- Cut down on the sugar, or use soaked dates for extra sweetness instead of sugar
What about taking this pie to the next level?
- Make your own pumpkin puree, and choose a variety of different pumpkins or squashes for this. Butternut squash puree is especially delicious here
- Add a splash of rum or vanilla liquor to the filling for extra flavor
- Use a high-quality or homemade pumpkin pie spice mix
- Get creative with decorating your pie: Use vegan whipped cream, fresh or candied fruits, chocolate, gold leaves, or sprinkles in fall colors
Prep time: 40 mins
Baking time: 1 hour 15 mins
Cooling time: 8 hours
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
Crust:
- 5 oz flour
- 4 oz cold vegan butter, cut into small chunks
- pinch of salt
- pinch of sugar
Filling:
- 2.5 cups of pumpkin puree
- 1 cup of coconut cream
- 1/4 cup of maple syrup
- 1/4 cup of brown sugar
- 2 tbsp vegan egg replacer powder
- 1/4 cup of plant-based milk
- 2.5 tsp pumpkin spice mix
- pinch of salt
Instructions
- Place flour, butter chunks, and a pinch of salt and sugar in the food processor. Pulse a few times until it's crumbly.
- Start to add ice water, one tablespoon at a time, while the motor is running, until the dough comes together. You’ll add 4-6 tablespoons in total.
- Wrap dough with cling film, and place in the fridge for an hour to chill.
- Preheat oven to 360 F/180 C.
- Roll out dough between two parchment papers into a large circle.
- Place dough into a pie dish, and gently press it down. Poke a few holes on the bottom.
- Bake dough for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Place everything in a blender, and blend until smooth and creamy. Taste, and adjust sweetness and spices, if needed.
- Pour pumpkin filling onto the pre-baked crust.
- Bake for 45-60 minutes, or until pumpkin filling sets and starts to brown slightly. The filling will be still jiggly, but it will set later.
- Let Pumpkin Pie cool, then place in the fridge for at least 6 hours to set.
- Serve with coconut whipped creme.