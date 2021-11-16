Thanksgiving Dessert: Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie

Desserts are arguably the most important and memorable part of any Thanksgiving meal because they finish off the feast on a sweet note. We picked out the perfect vegan recipe for your and your guests to enjoy something that leans healthy and tastes delicious: Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie. This dairy-and-egg-free plant-based recipe doesn't use corn syrup (an ingredient often found in store-bought pies), and provides a gluten-free option for your guests.

Britt Berlin, known as @the_bananandiaries, is the baker behind this masterpiece and considers it to be a "secretly" vegan pie, because she thinks it tastes better than the real thing, and you can fool anyone who's used to eating desserts made with butter, eggs, and milk into thinking those ingredients are in this pie, too, though it's plant-based and dairy-free!

Baking this recipe is a photo-worthy experience, but it's so simple you may not want to share your kitchen secrets since it only calls for most of your pantry staples – with the exception of coconut milk and a vegan pie crust.

Any children in the vicinity will love to help fill the pie with the gooey, nutty, and delicious pecan, chocolate filling, and everyone will gravitate towards the kitchen as they begin to smell the delicious aroma of the chocolate baking.

Be the chef you've always aspired to be with this easy, tasty, yet healthier-for-you vegan dessert that is sure to please everyone at the dinner table – plant-based or not –alike.

Recipe Developer: Britt Berlin, @the_bananadiaries

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 55 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

@the_bananadiaries

Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie

Yields 10

Ingredients

1 vegan pie crust (gluten free option if needed)

2 cups pecan halves

1 cup chocolate chips (anything from 75%-100% chocolate)

1/3 cup coconut sugar

3/4 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 tbsp ground flaxseed with 1/2 cup water (allow the mixture to sit for 5 minutes)

2 tbsp arrowroot powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp sea salt

Instructions

First, prepare the pie crust according to the vegan flaky pie crust recipe. You will need to par-bake it. Once the pie crust is par-baked, begin to make the filling. Preheat the oven to 350F. While the oven is preheating, lay the pecan halves onto a baking sheet lined with tin foil. Place the pecan halves into the oven to toast for 7 minutes, or until fragrant. Remove from the oven and let cool. Keep the oven on at 350F. In a large bowl, stir the coconut milk, vanilla, coconut sugar, arrowroot powder, flaxseed mixture, and maple syrup together. Add in the pecan halves and chocolate chips, and fold the pecans and chocolate into the mixture until the two are evenly coated. Carefully spoon the mixture into the pie crust. Bake the pie for 30 minutes with crust covered with tinfoil or a pie crust shield around the pie crust edges. Then remove the pie shield and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes, or until the filling has been set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 2 hours before serving.

Notes

*made for a 9″ pie dish