How to Make Perfectly Roasted and Seasoned Potatoes

Learn how to prepare perfectly roasted potatoes, seasoned perfectly with different flavor combinations, with these easy techniques. Crispy on the outside, yet tender and fluffy on the inside, they make a delicious side dish to any meal.

Tossed in olive oil, garlic, and rosemary, each bite contains savory herbaceous flavors. Not a fan of those spices? You can easily customize the seasonings to your preferences. Try combinations like:

Paprika

Curry powder

Cumin & coriander

Italian seasoning

Eating antioxidant-rich foods like potatoes has proven to improve immune function and overall health. This means a lower chance of illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. All the more reason to make a double batch for the busy week ahead!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Cost: $0.82 recipe | $0.21 serving

Roasted Potatoes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds mini potatoes, halved ($0.53)

2 tablespoons olive oil ($0.22)

2 teaspoons garlic powder ($0.03)

2 teaspoons dried rosemary ($0.02)

Sea salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees F and position a rack in the center. Bring a large stockpot of water to boil and salt it generously. Add the potatoes and cook for 9-10 minutes, then drain and let them sit in the colander for a few minutes. Gently combine the potatoes, olive oil, garlic powder, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl, then transfer them to a baking pan. Roast for 15 minutes, flip the potatoes, and roast for another 20 minutes until golden and crispy. Serve immediately while warm. Enjoy!

Notes

You can use white or red mini potatoes for this recipe (or a combination).

If you have access to fresh rosemary, use 1 tablespoon for every teaspoon of dried rosemary.

Nutrition: 1 of 4 servings

Calories 167 | Total Fat 2.5 g | Saturated Fat 0.4 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 100 mg | Total Carbohydrates 34.3 g | Dietary Fiber 4.8 g | Total Sugars 1.8 g | Protein 7.2 g | Calcium 46.6 mg | Iron 3.3 mg | Potassium 1021 mg |