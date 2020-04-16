Curried Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup is an ultra-cozy soup recipe It’s rich, creamy, thick and velvety, and full of curry flavor. I’ve topped with roasted peanuts and crunchy kale chips for garnish, which adds another level of gourmet to this cozy bowl. Enjoy this soup for lunch or a light dinner.

What’s more, is that this soup makes for a great meal-prep recipe to feed you through the week. Reheat for lunches, or prep in advance of dinner partiers so you’re not so stressed the day of.

Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Servings 8 people

Ingredients

1 butternut squash (about 2 lb)

2 sweet potato (about 200g each)

3 tbsp avocado oil (or other neutral oil)

pinch sea salt

pinch pepper

1 white onion (about 200g)

3 cloves garlic

1 tbsp avocado oil (or other neutral oil)

4 cups vegetable broth, plus more if needed

1 tbsp curry powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp ginger

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

1 can coconut milk (400 ml/14 fl oz. can)

1/3 cup peanuts, for garnish (optional)

kale chips, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F/200C. Peel and chop the butternut squash into small bite-sized cubes. Chop sweet potato into bite-sized cubes. Add veg to a baking dish and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle generously with sea salt and pepper and cook for 30 minutes, or until cooked through. Dice onion and garlic and add to a large pot with pinch sea salt. Drizzle with 1 tbsp oil and bring to medium-low heat. Simmer on low, until onion turns translucent in color (10 mins). Add roasted squash and sweet potato and pour in vegetable broth. Bring to simmer and add spices: curry powder, cumin, paprika, ginger, and cayenne. Cook for another 10-20 minutes. Puree soup with a hand mixer, or transfer to blender to puree in batches. (Optional to add splashes more broth if needed for blending if it's too thick, but I didn't need to). Pour canned coconut milk into pureed soup to finish, stir to combine. In a skillet toast peanuts on medium-high heat until browned and fragrant (approx. 5 minutes). Make kale chips for garnish (recipe link in notes. Takes 5 minutes).

Pour soup into bowls and top with roasted peanuts and kale chips. Season with sea salt and pepper.

Nutrition Notes: Nutritional information is a rough estimate. Without the garnish.

Calories: 277kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Sodium: 501mg | Potassium: 626mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 14891IU | Vitamin C: 22mg | Calcium: 79mg | Iron: 3mg