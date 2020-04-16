The Best Salty and Crunchy Kale Chips

Ever tried making your own kale chips, and they turned out too soggy? Or, maybe they burned to a crisp? Been there, done that. The struggle is real when it comes to nailing a perfectly crispy kale chip. Which is why I am so glad to share this no-fail recipe that you can rely on.

I’ve learned a couple of tricks along the way to nail the perfect batch of kale chips every time, and with these few tips, it’s super easy to do. I’ve used only quality ingredients for baking. I’ve used cold-pressed avocado oil for crispy baking instead of highly processed oils. And, I’ve used sea salt instead of refined table salt. (I’ve chosen to use avocado oil for its high smoke point. You can also use melted coconut oil).

Kale Chips Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes Serves 2 people Ingredients 1/2 bunch kale (200g - approx. 10 full stalks), washed and dried

2 tbsp avocado oil

1/2 tsp sea salt

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional) Instructions Preheat oven to 450F/230C. Tear kale leaves from stems and then tear into smaller bite-sized pieces (about 5 cm in length). Toss in a big mixing bowl and drizzle with avocado oil. Massage to lightly coat kale evenly throughout. Sprinkle with sea salt and massage again. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and pour kale onto tray spreading evenly throughout, so that there is no overlapping. Bake kale in the oven for 5 minutes. (Check during the last minute to ensure they're not burning. They should brown a bit, but not go black). Remove from the oven and let cool slightly (1-2 minutes). Taste kale chips to ensure they're evenly crisp. If not, gently move kale chips around on the tray, and place back in the oven for one more minute. (Keep a close watch to ensure they don't burn). Transfer kale chips to a sharing bowl, optional to sprinkle with cayenne pepper.

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 81kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Sodium: 312mg | Potassium: 223mg | Fiber: 1g