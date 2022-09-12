Get ready for the Fall season with this autumnal apple crisp in a mug, microwaved or baked to perfection. If you choose to microwave the crisp, your dessert is ready in just three minutes! This easy treat is sweet, rich, buttery, warming, and best of all, welcomes Fall in with its tender apples and crisp topping.

The best apples to use for this easy recipe are Granny Smith, Gala, Braeburn, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, or, ​​Jonagold. Brown sugar can be used in place of coconut sugar, but don't replace rolled oats for quick oats – you'll taste the difference. If you want the gluten-free option, swap all-purpose flour for gluten-free flour using the same ratios.

Be sure the mug you use for your crisp is microwave and/or oven safe, and enjoy immediately! If you have leftovers or want to make the crisps ahead of time, they will last in the refrigerator for 2-3 days in an airtight container.

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: Bake: 12 minutes Microwave: 3-5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Cost: $0.98 recipe

Mug Apple Crisp

Serves 1

Ingredients

Apple filling

1 apple, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced ($0.52)

½ tablespoon dairy-free butter, melted ($0.07)

¼ teaspoon cinnamon or apple pie spice ($0.01)

1 teaspoon coconut sugar ($0.01)

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour ($0.01)

Crisp topping

2 tablespoons dairy-free butter, softened ($0.28)

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour ($0.01)

3 ½ tablespoons rolled oats ($0.05)

1 tablespoon coconut sugar ($0.01)

¼ teaspoon cinnamon or apple pie spice ($0.01)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F, and grab out an oven-safe mug or ramekin.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the apple slices, butter, cinnamon or apple pie spice, coconut sugar, and flour. In a separate bowl, combine the softened butter, all-purpose flour, rolled oats, coconut sugar, and cinnamon or apple pie spice. Work the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork. Transfer about half of the apple mixture into the mug followed by half of the crisp topping. Layer the second half of the apples in, then the rest of the crisp topping. Bake for 12-14 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the apples are tender. Alternatively, you can microwave the crisp for 3-5 minutes. Carefully remove the mug or ramekin from the oven or microwave using oven mitts. Serve while warm with coconut whipped cream, dairy-free vanilla ice cream, or as-is. Enjoy!

Nutrition: 1 of 1 serving

Calories 322| Total Fat 15.4 g | Saturated Fat 5.1 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 254.8 mg | Total Carbohydrates 43.9 g | Dietary Fiber 5.6 g | Total Sugars 26.5 g | Protein 1.8 g | Calcium 62.2 mg | Iron 1.2 mg | Potassium 249.2 mg |