If you're not getting enough greens, this sophisticated fall salad will convince you to load up on a few more servings. Nourishing and festive, our Autumn Pear Salad is dressed with a Maple Mustard Vinaigrette, perfect to make during the fall season.

This salad is loaded with fiber from all the veggies and is high in protein thanks to the quinoa. If you want to up the protein content, feel free to toss in a cup of chickpeas or some tofu. This salad will keep you full, satisfied, and energized with all the highly nutritious ingredients.

Autumn Pear Salad with Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 30Min

Total Time: 45 Min

Servings: 4 People

Ingredients:

½ Cup Quinoa, uncooked

1 Tbsp Avocado Oil

½ Tsp Cayenne Pepper

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Pepper

1 Large Sweet Potato, cubed

3 Cups Arugula

4 Cups Kale, de-stemmed

1 Medium Pear, sliced or chopped

¼ Cup Pumpkin Seeds

¼ Cup Walnuts

Dried Cranberries for garnish, optional

Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

1 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

2 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions