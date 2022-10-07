Homemade Vegan Pumpkin Ravioli With Sage Butter

Homemade pumpkin ravioli is filled with a smoky and cheesy pumpkin mash, then tossed with garlicky sage butter.

This classic comfort food is super delicious and full of fall flavors. This recipe is very versatile and can be adjusted to your liking.

Homemade pumpkin puree is best for this recipe, but store-bought can be used as well. Just add your favorite spices, seasoning, nuts or seeds, herbs, or vegan cheese to the mix to customize it.

Sage butter and pumpkin ravioli are a beloved combination, or you can get more creative with the sauce options. Serve ravioli with pesto, marinara, chili oil, hollandaise, or a creamy cauliflower alfredo.

Want a more affordable version of this easy vegan recipe?

If you don’t have a ravioli cutter, simply use a glass or a round cookie cutter to cut out the ravioli. Then gently press the sides with a fork to seal

This recipe is great for using up leftovers - both for the filling and the sauce. Mash any veggies, legumes, leftover vegan meat, or ground nuts into the filling.

For the sauce use up any leftover marinara, hummus, canned coconut milk, or pesto

Ravioli freezes well so make a large batch and keep the rest in the freezer for a quick weeknight dinner

Want a healthier version of the vegan pumpkin ravioli?

Use whole-wheat flour instead of white flour for the dough

Skip the cheese, and either uses more of the pumpkin puree or add a little nut butter to the mix

Instead of vegan butter toss these with some tomato sauce and some extra veggies

Serve ravioli with a big side salad

Want a fancier version of this vegan pasta dish?

For extra flavor roast your pumpkin instead of cooking it before pureeing

Use a combination of flavorful vegan cheeses for the filling - parmesan and feta are especially great here

Top ravioli with shaved truffle, micro greens, toasted pine nuts, and/or shaved vegan parmesan

Don’t forget about a glass of wine to serve with your ravioli with

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 20 mins

Vegan Pumpkin Ravioli with Sage Butter

Makes about 30 pieces (serving size is 6-8 ravioli)

Ingredients

For the dough:

1.25 cup/5.3 oz/150 g flour

1.25 cup/5.3 oz/150 g semolina flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp turmeric (optional)

1 tbsp olive oil

2/3 cup/150 ml water

For the filling:

1.5 cups pumpkin puree

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 cup vegan cheese

2 tbsp ground walnuts or hazelnuts

1.5 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

salt, pepper

For the sage butter:

3 tbsp vegan butter

2 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves of garlic

10-15 sage leaves

1/2 tsp chili flakes

salt, pepper

Instructions

For the dough mix together flour, semolina, salt, and turmeric in a bowl. Add water and oil, and mix together with a spoon. Then knead until a smooth dough forms. Shape into a ball, wrap with plastic foil, and place in the fridge for one hour. For the filling mix together pumpkin, nutritional yeast, cheese, walnuts, smoked paprika, chili, garlic, and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Taste, and adjust spicing, if needed. Lightly flour a work surface. Divide dough into smaller portions (so it’s easier to work with), then roll out as thinly as possible. Cut into long strips. Place small dollops of filling on one sheet, leaving enough space between them to cut out the raviolis. Brush around the filling with water, then place the second sheet of pasta on top. Press gently to seal, then stamp out the raviolis using a ravioli cutter. Set raviolis aside over a lightly floured surface, while you repeat the process with remaining pasta and filling. Heat up butter and olive oil in a large skillet. Add garlic, sage leaves and chili, and cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, then add ravioli, and cook for 2 minutes, or until they are floating to the top. Using a slotted spoon, transfer ravioli into the sage butter. Toss ravioli with butter gently. Season with salt and pepper, if needed. Serve immediately.