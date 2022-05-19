Asparagus with hollandaise sauce is a simple yet elegant dish for the springtime.

Asparagus, baby potatoes, and hollandaise are a match made in heaven. The fresh spring veggies taste amazing with the buttery, velvety hollandaise sauce.

Depending on the amount of vegan butter you use in this recipe, you can make it either a very fresh and healthy, or a very indulgent and fancy meal. It’s gonna be delicious either way.

Traditionally hollandaise sauce is made with butter and egg yolks, but you can make your delicious vegan version with a few plant-based ingredients as well. The key here is cooking the sauce over low heat and whisking it constantly for the creamiest texture. With some nutritional yeast and a pinch of black salt, your hollandaise will taste just like the original.

You can also season the sauce with a little chili powder or garlic.

Besides asparagus and potatoes, this vegan hollandaise sauce is also great to serve over steamed or roasted veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, radish, mushrooms, or carrots. Or to top your favorite tofu egg, quiche, or tart with.

Looking for a cheaper version of this vegan recipe?

Choose frozen or canned asparagus, instead of fresh ones

Save the peeled ends of the asparagus to use for soups or homemade vegetable broth

Use any type of potatoes you have at home. If you have old, wrinkly ones, simply peel them to make them look more appetizing again

Want to make this asparagus with vegan hollandaise sauce extra healthy?

Simply boil or roast your potatoes and skip the frying part with oil

Alternatively use olive oil, instead of vegan butter

Make your hollandaise base using soaked cashews instead of butter and flour, then season like the original recipe

Or for a low-fat version use blended tofu (firm or silken) as a base

Want to really impress your guests with this vegan dish?

Choose a mix of white, green, and purple asparagus for stunning visuals

Instead of cooking, you can also roast or grill the asparagus

Coat cooked or roasted asparagus with a little extra melted vegan butter

Peel your potatoes first, if you don’t like the skin

Serve vegan ham or schnitzel on the side with your asparagus and potatoes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Asparagus with Hollandaise

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the asparagus:

2.2 lbs / 1 kg white asparagus

salt

For the potatoes:

18 oz / 500 g small potatoes, halved (for example baby potatoes)

2 tbsp vegan butter

1 tbsp chopped fresh herbs (like parsley, dill, or chives)

salt, pepper

For the hollandaise:

1/4 cup of vegan butter

2 tbsp flour (use GF if needed)

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1.5 - 2 cups of unsweetened plant milk

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp mustard

1 tsp white miso

1/8 tsp turmeric

black salt, pepper

Instructions

Asparagus:

Prepare asparagus by cutting of woody ends, and peeling the bottom 2/3 with a vegetable peeler. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a generous amount of salt to it. Add asparagus to the pot, and cook for 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of your asparagus, or until soft. Remove from water.

Potatoes:

Cook potatoes in salted water for 15-25 minutes, or until tender. Heat up butter in a large skillet. Place drained potatoes cut side down on the skillet, and cook for 7-10 minutes, or until slightly browned. Add herbs to potatoes, and season with salt and pepper.

Hollandaise: