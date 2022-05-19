Asparagus and Potatoes with Homemade Vegan Hollandaise Sauce
Asparagus with hollandaise sauce is a simple yet elegant dish for the springtime.
Asparagus, baby potatoes, and hollandaise are a match made in heaven. The fresh spring veggies taste amazing with the buttery, velvety hollandaise sauce.
Depending on the amount of vegan butter you use in this recipe, you can make it either a very fresh and healthy, or a very indulgent and fancy meal. It’s gonna be delicious either way.
Traditionally hollandaise sauce is made with butter and egg yolks, but you can make your delicious vegan version with a few plant-based ingredients as well. The key here is cooking the sauce over low heat and whisking it constantly for the creamiest texture. With some nutritional yeast and a pinch of black salt, your hollandaise will taste just like the original.
You can also season the sauce with a little chili powder or garlic.
Besides asparagus and potatoes, this vegan hollandaise sauce is also great to serve over steamed or roasted veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, radish, mushrooms, or carrots. Or to top your favorite tofu egg, quiche, or tart with.
Looking for a cheaper version of this vegan recipe?
- Choose frozen or canned asparagus, instead of fresh ones
- Save the peeled ends of the asparagus to use for soups or homemade vegetable broth
- Use any type of potatoes you have at home. If you have old, wrinkly ones, simply peel them to make them look more appetizing again
Want to make this asparagus with vegan hollandaise sauce extra healthy?
- Simply boil or roast your potatoes and skip the frying part with oil
- Alternatively use olive oil, instead of vegan butter
- Make your hollandaise base using soaked cashews instead of butter and flour, then season like the original recipe
- Or for a low-fat version use blended tofu (firm or silken) as a base
Want to really impress your guests with this vegan dish?
- Choose a mix of white, green, and purple asparagus for stunning visuals
- Instead of cooking, you can also roast or grill the asparagus
- Coat cooked or roasted asparagus with a little extra melted vegan butter
- Peel your potatoes first, if you don’t like the skin
- Serve vegan ham or schnitzel on the side with your asparagus and potatoes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Asparagus with Hollandaise
Serves 4
Ingredients
For the asparagus:
- 2.2 lbs / 1 kg white asparagus
- salt
For the potatoes:
- 18 oz / 500 g small potatoes, halved (for example baby potatoes)
- 2 tbsp vegan butter
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh herbs (like parsley, dill, or chives)
- salt, pepper
For the hollandaise:
- 1/4 cup of vegan butter
- 2 tbsp flour (use GF if needed)
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1.5 - 2 cups of unsweetened plant milk
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp mustard
- 1 tsp white miso
- 1/8 tsp turmeric
- black salt, pepper
Instructions
Asparagus:
- Prepare asparagus by cutting of woody ends, and peeling the bottom 2/3 with a vegetable peeler.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a generous amount of salt to it.
- Add asparagus to the pot, and cook for 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of your asparagus, or until soft. Remove from water.
Potatoes:
- Cook potatoes in salted water for 15-25 minutes, or until tender.
- Heat up butter in a large skillet. Place drained potatoes cut side down on the skillet, and cook for 7-10 minutes, or until slightly browned.
- Add herbs to potatoes, and season with salt and pepper.
Hollandaise:
- Melt butter in a small pot over medium-low heat. Add flour and whisk together immediately (and constantly) to make a roux.
- Add nutritional yeast and 1.5 cups of milk, and bring to a gentle simmer, whisking constantly.
- As the sauce starts to thicken, add lemon juice, mustard, miso, and turmeric. Cook for 2-3 more minutes, or until sauce thickens. Add more milk to adjust consistency if needed.
- Season hollandaise with a pinch of black salt and pepper.
- Serve hollandaise over asparagus and potatoes.