Immunity-Boosting Grapefruit and Lemonade Citrus Sparklers with Rosemary

Grapefruit Rosemary Lemonade Sparkler

Recipe Developer: @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 5 Minutes

Makes: 3 small glasses

Why we love it: These sparklers are a healthy sip to welcome Spring, with your daily recommended amount of vitamin C and a dose of lemon to boosts your immune system. Why not add Prosecco? The citrus and tangy taste of grapefruit combined with sweet lemonade and the warmth of rosemary makes a refreshing mix.

Alternatives: Don't like grapefruit? Try these refreshing pairings:

Peaches and lime

Raspberries and blueberries

Lavender and blackberry

Red grape and lavender

Health Benefits: Grapefruits are a good source of Vitamin A and C, they're also very low in calories but very high in nutrients. Vitamin C helps support the immune system by stimulating the production and function of white blood cells. You normally take Vitman C when you feel like you're getting sick but it's important to incorporate it in every meal.

Make it for: Pour this soda into a cocktail glass and make 'mocktails' for your dinner guests. Top it with a slice of grapefruit and sprinkle floating rosemary leaves. If you want to make this an adult drink, we suggest mixing in Prosecco or a fizzy rosé.

Ingredients: 3 pink grapefruits

2 lemons

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

32 oz sparkling water

Agave or stevia to taste optional