If one of your New Year's resolutions is to cook at home instead of eating out to save money, time, and eat cleaner, then we have good news for you. We made it easier for you to accomplish these goals by choosing from one or two or all of these 13 quick vegan dinner recipes made in 30 minutes or less.

Each recipe will feed the whole family, and help you get closer to reaching your health goals by eating plant-based. Now when you come home after work or a workout, you know dinner will be done in no time.

Easy Vegan Recipes Everyone Will Love

We've all been there, standing around the kitchen for what feels like forever, waiting for the carrots to cook through or the potatoes to get soft enough to chew. And if you're cooking for more than yourself, someone is likely to ask, "how much longer until dinner is ready?" Now, they'll be surprised at how quickly the meal was ready and how delicious it tastes. These no-fuss recipes are restaurant quality at fast-food service!

Easy Vegan One-Pot/Pan Dinners

The secret to meals in minutes: For the quickest ways to cook dinner and clean up, make easy vegan one-pot or one-pan dinners. You'll find in the recipe list below that many of the recipes simply just call for one pot or pan, whether it's a stew or a pasta dish. Take our Southwest Hash, for example, this recipe can be enjoyed at any time of the day and makes for a delicious breakfast and dinner. All that's required is to sautee your vegetables and potatoes with oil and spices in one pan and heat your tortilla in the same pan. Then you'll stuff your tortilla with the veggies and sweet potatoes and enjoy this dish like a folded taco.

Veggie Thai Green Curry loading...

1. Vegan Thai Green Curry

Prepared in ten minutes and cooked in twenty, make this vegan Thai green curry for dinner in under thirty minutes. Flavorsome seasonings like garlic, ginger, Thai basil, and lemongrass infuse a rich coconut milk broth, and fresh, tender vegetables make every bite seem better than the last.

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Curry loading...

2. Easy Vegan Pumpkin Curry

In just fifteen minutes you can have the most delicious, flavorful pumpkin curry made with coconut milk and silken tofu. This comforting dish is easy to make and feeds the whole family.

chickpea grain bowl with dairy-free tahini dressing loading...

3. Chickpea and Avocado Grain Bowl With Creamy Tahini Dressing

For a healthy dinner option, make this fiber-filled chickpea and avocado grain bowl with creamy tahini dressing that's completely dairy-free.

attachment-Kimchi_Ramen_Noodle_Salad-22-1170x1755 loading...

4. Ramen Noodle Salad with Kimchi

Made in just twenty minutes, this comforting ramen noodle salad with kimchi is full of flavor and crunchy texture.

Loaded Sweet Potato Rounds with Vegan Goat Cheese and Cranberries loading...

5. Loaded Sweet Potato Rounds With Vegan Goat Cheese and Cranberries

Ready in thirty minutes, these Loaded Sweet Potato Rounds are baked into caramelized perfection and topped with vegan goat cheese and cranberry mash for the perfect sweet and savory bite.

creamy vegan pasta with pine nuts loading...

6. Creamy Vegan Pasta Packed With Nutrients

Ready in thirty minutes, this pasta recipe is simple and delicious. The pine nuts add a buttery taste and crunchy texture.

pasta primevera loading...

7. Vegan Pasta Primavera

Packed with hearty vegetables, this easy vegan pasta primavera is a quick, no-waste dinner ready in just thirty minutes. Use up your veggie scraps!

Vegan Veggie Risotto loading...

8. Dairy-Free, Vegan Vegetable Risotto

Made in thirty minutes or less, you can easily throw this dairy-free vegetable risotto together for a quick weeknight dinner or last-minute side dish.

vegan stuffed peppers loading...

9. Vegetable and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

This nutritious stuffed pepper recipe is made with vegetables, quinoa, and pecans and has the option to cook in your Instant Pot or in the oven.

How to make vegan chana masala loading...

10. Vegan Chana Masala

In just thirty minutes you can dive into the delicious taste of vegan chana masala, and enjoy a healthy dinner. Chickpeas are an excellent source of plant fiber and protein.

easy vegan tofu dish with mustard sauce loading...

11. Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu With Vegetables

Prepared in fifteen minutes, and cooked in fifteen minutes, this spicy maple mustard tofu with vegetables is the perfect sweet and savory dish for dinner.

Sweet Potato Hash recipe Broke Bank Vegan loading...

12. One-Pan Vegan Southwest Sweet Potato Hash Wrap

Enjoy this easy one-pan southwest sweet potato hash wrap for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Taste the bold flavors of this dish which feature spices like cumin, ancho chiles, and smoked paprika to spice things up.

how to make a tofu bowl loading...

13. Black Pepper Tofu With Rice and Broccolini

In less than twenty-five minutes you'll have a complete dinner with tofu, rice, and broccolini. Most ingredients you'll already have on hand!

